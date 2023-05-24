Apple WWDC 2023 preview: Mixed reality headgear and more

Apple earlier in the month announced it to host the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5 and conclude in the same week on June 9.

Cupertino-based technology major will kick off the keynote presentation at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) on June 5. Besides new developments in software, app, and related tools and services, it will be showcasing top-of-the-line hardware products too.

Here's what to expect at Apple WWDC 2023 event:

Compared to previous years, people, media and Apple fans alike are very excited about the 2023 edition of the WWDC, as Apple is speculated to bring the company's all-new standalone category of product that will focus on virtual reality and augmented reality.

As per the latest reports, Apple's mixed reality headset would resemble ski goggles. It will be able to deliver 3D content and also support Augment Reality/ Virtual Reality animated memoji-like interaction on FaceTime and other communication platforms.

The upcoming Apple headgear, which is expected to run new said to run xrOS, would also come with state-of-the-art cameras, advanced motion sensors, and a couple of high-resolution screens.

Apple's new device may cost around $3000 (approx. Rs 2,47,000).

There are also reports that Apple may even unveil a new MacBook Pro device too.

Of course, as mentioned earlier, WWDC will see announcements related to software such the iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, new MacOS, tvOS and more.

Also, to encourage developers to build an ecosystem of xrOS-compatible apps for Apple's new VR/AR headgear, the company is expected to offer tools and app kits, among support systems.



It should be noted that, after the keynote presentation, which will be streamed live for all including the general public, the developer invitees will attend in-person sessions later in the day on June 5. Also, registered developers will get exclusive access to the following sessions (below) via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Platforms State of the Union (1:30 pm PT, June 5)

In this session, Apple will showcase new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms, so developers can improve their apps and services to the customers.

Apple Design Awards (June 5, 6:30 p.m. PDT)

Here, like in previous years, Apple recognizes and rewards the developer community for its art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise. This will be revealed through the Apple Developer app and website.

Sessions with Expert Engineers

Apple will host more than 175 in-depth sessions. Here, developers can interact with experts to seek feedback and get valuable insights on new tools and information related to App Store. Registered users can even seek appointments for one-on-one meet-up with Apple experts online too. From June 6-9, session videos will be posted daily on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Special Activities

Besides interactions, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week online in Slack to help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with each other. Registered developers can participate in a technology or design Q&A, and just attend to watch session videos and ask the presenter questions, or build community in an icebreaker activity.

