Apple, Xiaomi shine amid record smartphone shipments in India: Counterpoint

Though several companies including Samsung and OnePlus faced mobile chipset supply constraints in the last quarter of the year, the Indian market registered record-breaking smartphone shipments in 2021, says the latest Counterpoint research report.

With more than 169 million mobile shipments, the market saw 11 per cent Year-over-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. Coupled with demand and a slight increase in prices of phones, Indian smartphone market saw revenue crossing $38 billion in 2021, 27 per cent YoY growth over the previous year and is said to be highest-ever revenue in a year to date.

“India’s smartphone market retail ASP (average selling price) grew 14% YoY in 2021 to reach its highest ever at $227. The price hikes in the budget segment due to component price rise, increasing focus of OEMs on the premium segment, and increased demand for mid-range and premium smartphones due to increasing uses and availability of financing options contributed to the increasing ASP,” said Shilpi Jain Counterpoint market research analyst noted.

“Local manufacturing bounced back, contributing 98% shipments in 2021, compared to 90% in 2020. The PLI scheme has been a great booster for the Indian mobile manufacturing ecosystem, attracting top players like Apple and Samsung to increase their ‘Make in India’ footprint and make India their export hub. Therefore, handset exports saw 26% YoY growth in 2021. Seeing the PLI scheme's success in the mobile manufacturing ecosystem, the government has launched similar schemes for different product verticals like CIOT and IT hardware,” Jain noted.

Xiaomi continues to lead the Indian smartphone market. Though it saw an overall increase of two per cent YoY smartphone shipments, it grew 258 percent in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 plus) in 2021 with the Mi 11x series.

Samsung too saw a decline in shipments due to a lack of new launches in the mid-segment, but it was able to get a good share in 5G phone shipments in Q4 (Oct-Dec) 2021. It dominated the Rs 20,000-Rs 45,000 (~$267-$600) segment with a 28% share. And the foldable device (Fold and Flip series) shipments grew 388% YoY in 2021, the Counterpoint report noted.

With the success of the Y and V series, Vivo was able to grab the third position in the smartphone business in India in 2021. Also, the big offline retail presence on the ground and the sub-brand iQOO also played crucial roles making Vivo the top 5G phone brand in India, says the Counterpoint report.

Realme’s renewed focus on the premium (with GT series) and mid-segment and budget (Narzo & C series) phones and a swift transition from MediaTek to Unison-branded chipset to tide over silicon shortage, helped the company record 20 per cent YoY growth.

With six per cent YoY growth, Oppo managed to grab the gift position in the Indian smartphone market.

In the premium segment, the high demand for iPhone 12 and 13 series helped Apple register 108 per cent growth and top the premium phone segment in India. Cupertino-based company is expected to make further inroads with more local manufacturing initiatives and also opening fully owned brick-and-mortar-based Apple Stores in 2022.

OnePlus came second with 19 per cent share. It recorded the highest ever phone shipments to date in India since its debut in late 2014. Driven by OnePlus Nord series, it recorded five million-plus shipments and registered 59 per cent YoY growth.