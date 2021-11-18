Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021: Infosys wins 'IT Ratna of Karnataka' award

Last evening, the Karnataka government announced the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) IT(Information Technology) Exports Awards 2021 during the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit (November 17-19).

Bengaluru-based software major Infosys won the big 'IT Ratna Award' in the category of companies with more than Rs 10,000 crore exports.

Also, Padma Duraiswamy, co-founder and CEO Chimera Technologies Pvt Ltd won the women entrepreneur of the year award. The government awarded LG Soft India Pvt Ltd for high growth in womens' employment.

Similarly, NVIDIA Graphics, Bioclinica India, Juniper Networks India, and Incap Contract Manufacturing Services were awarded for respective categories-- highest exports per employee, highest new jobs creator & high growth in women employment (in ITES), highest new jobs creator (in IT) and, highest exporter in electronic hardware (in Bengaluru), respectively.

Standard Chartered Global Business Services, Altiostar Networks India, and Commvault Systems (India) were awarded for high growth in exports in categories-- Rs 1,000 crores - Rs, 2,000 crores, Rs 100 crore-Rs 1,000 crores, and Rs 5 crore-Rs 100 crore exports, respectively.



(L-R) Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood CN Ashwath Narayan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Infosys co-founder and former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan during the inauguration of the 24th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V



Karnataka government also recognised the best-performing companies located outside the Bengaluru city regions. Excelsoft Technologies, Diya Systems, and Incap Contract Manufacturing Services were ranked best in Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi regions, respectively.

Top local and global companies including Accenture Solutions, Amazon Development Centre, Dell International Services, EIT Services, Goldman Sachs Services, HSBC Electronic, Data Processing India, IBM India, Intel Technology India, JP Morgan Services, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India, Mindtree Ltd, Qualcomm India, Robert Bosch Engineering & Business Solutions, Samsung R&D Institute, SAP Labs India, Schneider Electric IT Business (I) (EHTP), Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Vmware Software India, and Wipro Ltd were awarded IT Pride of Karnataka.

