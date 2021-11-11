Beyond Bengaluru initiative is getting good response from IT and allied firms, says C N Ashwath Narayan

Beyond Bengaluru has been one of the most notable initiatives of Karnataka's new IT policy 2020-25. It was aimed at enhancing growth in the IT /ITeS, Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO), Electronic System Design Manufacturing (ESDM), and Telecom sector industries located in the emerging technology clusters of Karnataka.

The government had selected six clusters-- Mangaluru, Tumukuru, Mysuru, Hubli, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi. The clusters also include surrounding districts respectively.

Within a short span of time, Beyond Bengaluru has received a good response from Information & Technology, Electronics, Telecommunications and allied companies, Dr. C.N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Electronics, IT, Bio-Technology and Science & Technology said while interacting with reporters at Deccan Herald office, on the sidelines of the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (November 17-19).

Dr. Narayan said that IBM (employment 250) and Glowtouch have set up their Global Delivery Centers in Mysuru, employing 250 and 300 people, respectively.

I-Merit has started operations in Hubbali and has employed 300 local people.

Tata Consultancy Services have opened the ITES branch in Dakshina Kannada and has more than 4000 employees. Furthermore, Kaynes Technology India Pvt Ltd has set up a base in Mysuru and has employed 250 people.

Similarly, Ionidea Enterprises Solutions Pvt Ltd has opened an office in Dharwad and has hired around 350 people, Dr. Narayan added.

In Mysuru, Biligiri Enterprises, a manufacturer of Electrical & Electronics components has opened a unit with 75 employees. Rprocess Outsourcing Services Pvt Ltd has set up a base at Nadanahalli, Mysuru with 527 employees.

Last month, the Karnataka government hosted three pre-BTS 2021 events in Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Mysuru. All received good responses from the industry associations such as like IESA, NASSCOM, ASSOCHAM, TiE chapters, CII, and others.

During the events, state-run special purpose entity Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) signed several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with multiple companies and educational institutions including Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, MGR Group (Thrishul), GigVistas, CEOL, IFSCA, and Sapientury private limited, FUEL, Infosys, TiE Hubli, Bherunda Foundation, VMWare and ISAC, to set up skill development centres and companies in Beyond Bengaluru cluster districts.

As per the latest data, the contribution from clusters beyond Bengaluru is said to be less than 2 per cent in terms of IT exports from the state. While the rest of the 98 per cent is coming from the capital city alone.

Dr Narayan said the Karnataka government intends to increase the contribution from Beyond Bengaluru cluster districts to reach $ 5 billion in five years (by 2026) and ensure at least five lakh employment in those regions.

In the next 10 years, it has envisioned to double it both in terms of employment (10 lakh) and technology-related exports ( $10 billion).

Karnataka government is ready to offer incentives in terms of land allocations, and speedy execution of approvals for setting up the units.

Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled to kick off on November 17 and will be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaih Naidu.

