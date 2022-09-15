Big Billion Days: iPhone 13, 12, 11 series to get big discounts on Flipkart

Flipkart earlier in the week confirmed to host the Big Billion Days sale later this month from September 23 to September 30

The Walmart-owned company also revealed that Google's latest Pixel 6a will be available for as low as Rs 27,699. Now, to keep the buzz around the upcoming promotional sale campaign, it has announced discount offers on popular Apple iPhone 13, 12, and 11 series models.

During the launch period, Apple iPhone 13 prices started at 79,900. Just a week ago, after the iPhone 14 series event, the company reduced the price of the predecessor to 69,900.

Now, Flipkart will be offering the iPhone 13 with prices starting at Rs 49,990. This is a good deal for consumers waiting to buy a premium mobile. It has a powerful A15 Bionic silicon, offers excellent battery life, and also a remarkable dual-camera system.

Though Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro have been discontinued on Apple's online store, others including Flipkart still have stocks of the devices. They too are good options to check out. They will be available for much less than MRP.



Apple iPhone 12 mini. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The 2020-model iPhone 12 mini will be offered for under Rs 40,000. It has an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, comes with a good dual-camera set-up, and also offers long battery life.

The iPhone 11 has been one of the best-selling mobiles for Apple since its launch in 2019. It has an A13 Bionic chipset, delivers long battery life, and good camera system.

