Big Billion Days: iPhone 13, 11 to get big discounts

Big Billion Days: iPhone 13, 12, 11 series to get big discounts on Flipkart

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2022, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 13:18 ist

Flipkart earlier in the week confirmed to host the Big Billion Days sale later this month from September 23 to September 30

The Walmart-owned company also revealed that Google's latest Pixel 6a will be available for as low as Rs 27,699. Now, to keep the buzz around the upcoming promotional sale campaign, it has announced discount offers on popular Apple iPhone 13, 12, and 11 series models.

During the launch period, Apple iPhone 13 prices started at 79,900. Just a week ago, after the iPhone 14 series event, the company reduced the price of the predecessor to 69,900. 

Now, Flipkart will be offering the iPhone 13 with prices starting at Rs 49,990. This is a good deal for consumers waiting to buy a premium mobile. It has a powerful A15 Bionic silicon, offers excellent battery life, and also a remarkable dual-camera system.

Read more | Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter

Though Apple has discontinued the iPhone 13 Pro Max and 13 Pro have been discontinued on Apple's online store, others including Flipkart still have stocks of the devices. They too are good options to check out. They will be available for much less than MRP. 


Apple iPhone 12 mini. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The 2020-model iPhone 12  mini will be offered for under Rs 40,000. It has an Apple A14 Bionic chipset, comes with a good dual-camera set-up, and also offers long battery life.

Read more | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: A small wonder

The iPhone 11 has been one of the best-selling mobiles for Apple since its launch in 2019. It has an A13 Bionic chipset, delivers long battery life, and good camera system.

Read more | iPhone 11 review: The go-to Apple mobile

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Apple
Flipkart
Big Billion Days

What's Brewing

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone

 