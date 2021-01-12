CES 2021: LG teases rollable display for phones

South Korean technology major LG teased the company's best kept secret rollable display for mobile at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

It been quite some time since LG unveiled smart TV with a rollable display, but it was the first-ever it gave a glimpse of its future phone.

In the last couple of years, we saw innovative bendable display making their way to commercial mobile phones, but they are limited in numbers and the prominent among them is Samsung's

Galaxy Flip and Fold series. They seem to have the best practical design as they bend inwards to protect the flexible display underneath, while others that bend outwards are vulnerable to scratches and damages even when they fell from a small height.

However, one of the concerns with the bendable display is that they tend to show crease in the middle where it folds. Yes, over-time, the user forgets that it exists (see image below).



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



But with LG's rollable display, there won't be any noticeable crease. As you can see in the two images below, the normal-looking phone can expand the display wide enough to turn into a small tablet.



LG's concept phone with a rollable display under normal compact mode. Credit: LG Global/YouTube



We believe, it will have a motor that will roll-up and down to increase and decrease the display footprint, probably with a dedicated button on the frame on the sides.



LG's concept phone with a rollable display fully expanded. Credit: LG Global/YouTube



This innovative design certainly heralds a new era of phones and blurs the gap between giant screen tablets and compact mobiles.

