CES 2022: Invoxia unveils Smart Collar, a fitness tracker for dogs

We have many pet trackers in the market, but the features are very rudimentary and are only helpful to the owner in terms of locating a lost animal. But, there is a lack of a biometric tracker that can assess the health of the pet.

Now, French technology firm Invoxia has come up with a novel Smart Dog Collar ahead of CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022. It does not only help offer GPS tracking but also gives details on the pet's heart rate, respiratory rate, sleeping, resting time and more.

Invoxia's Smart Dog Collar is a veterinary cardiologist's board-certified device. It comes with next-generation miniature radar sensors, and the hardware is optimised with special Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based edge computing algorithm, which promises accurate reading of resting and active heart and respiratory rate. It doesn't matter if the dog has a thick coat of hair around the neck, it is still able to note accurate reading of vital signs.



Key features of Smart Dog Collar. Credit: Invoxia



The interesting thing to note is that unlike humans, who have to wear the fitness tracker a little tighter around the wrist for better reading, the Smart Dog Collar doesn't have to be tied tight to the neck of the dog. It can be placed loosely around the neck and yet the sensitive sensors can still be able to get the correct biometric details.

Also, it promises to offer several weeks of battery life with a single charge and supports a 4G-LTE modem, for GPS tracking purposes.

Another notable aspect is that it offers custom features such as journey history, and escape alerts (personalized safe zones) via mobile phone app.



Users can enable Lost Mode if their dog runs away, gets lost, or is stolen, and boost the update frequency and accuracy of the collar’s GPS. It also comes with proximity radar and ringer for the last few feet.

The new Invoxia Smart Dog Collar is said to cost around $99 and will be available in select markets including the US. If the customer wishes to subscribe to GPS tracking service, they have to pay $12.99 per month.

