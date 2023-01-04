CES 2023: Samsung shows off Flex Hybrid mobile display

CES 2023: Samsung shows off Flex Hybrid OLED mobile display

The new-age Samsung foldable OLED concept display models requires more testing, before they can be incorporated in commercial phones, tablets, and notebooks

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 04 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 12:42 ist

After unveiling a new line of advanced gaming computer monitors, Samsung has given fans a sneak peek at the company's hybrid foldable phone display at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas.

Samsung's Display division has showcased Flex Hybrid, a concept mobile display panel that uses two-foldable screen technology.

When unfurled, the foldable display spreads to 10.5-inch in the aspect ratio of 4:3 and when the screen is stretched to the right side, it can expand to become a larger 12.4 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, great for viewing movies and videos.


Samsung Flex Hybrid display. Credit: Samsung Display

Besides the Flex Hybrid, Samsung also showed two more concept display panels- Flex Slidable Solo, which can expand the screen in one direction, and Flex Slidable Duet display, which can expand in two directions. Samsung says it can develop the display in sizes--13-14 inches and it can be expanded to 17.3 inches, very handy for multitasking purposes such as playing games or watching movies, and also be able to type messages on the side. 

This is a very practical design for hybrid foldable phones or tablets just like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. Samsung has been a pioneer in the field of flexible display and is the only company to offer commercial foldable phones in the market.


Samsung Slidable Flex Duet. Credit: Samsung Display

There are a lot of use cases of devices with flexible devices, as it allows consumers to carry them around easier in the pocket (smaller models) or backpack and use it with a wide screen to work or watch movies, without having to hurt their eyes for staring at them for long hours. Various studies have shown that consuming content on small compact phones has a long-term negative impact on the eyes.

There is no word when we can see these flexible display concepts in commercial devices, but given how Samsung has managed to bring foldable phones to the masses, fans won't have to wait long.

DH Tech
Technology News
CES
Consumer Electronics Show
Samsung
Samsung Display
foldable phone

