Discord app gets OpenAI's ChatGPT booster dose

Since the launch of ChatGPT in late November 2022, OpenAI has offered services to enterprises to enhance their user experience on respective apps and websites.

Microsoft, Snap, and other tech majors have integrated ChatGPT into their services and have garnered a lot of interest among consumers.

Now, Discord has joined the bandwagon to implement OpenAI's smart tech in its Clyde chatbot.

"Next week, Clyde is coming to (artificially intelligent) life, natively within Discord, using OpenAI technology. Clyde can now answer questions and have extended conversations with you and your friends. Just by typing @Clyde in a server, you can chat with Clyde on any channel. You can even have Clyde start a thread for a group of your friends to hang out. Clyde can recommend playlists, and access GIFs and emojis like any Discord user," said Anjney Midha, vice president, Platform Ecosystems at Discord.

Besides infusing ChatGPT into Clyde bot, Discord will similar tech to AutoMod to moderate the flow of content and ensure users don't violate any company's policy on the platform.

"Automod AI will use OpenAI technology to find and alert the moderator whenever server rules may have been broken, keeping in 'mind' the context of a conversation. The AutoMod AI experiment begins in a limited number of servers today," Midha added.

Also, Discord will be bringing AI-generated Conversation Summaries. It will be able to bundle streams of messages into topics so users can quickly catch up or join in on what matters most in the platform.

And, the company is bringing new Avatar Remix, an app that lets friends remix each others’ avatars using the power of generative image models.

The company is also coming up with a new Whiteboard. It will be a shared visual space for friends and colleagues to play around with Discord's new AI-powered text-to-image generator.

