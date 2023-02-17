Disney+Hotstar website faces service outage, back online in India

Disney+Hotstar website faces temporary outage in India

Popular Over-The-Top (OTT) service provider Disney+Hotstar faced temporary outages across multiple cities in India.

As per the DownDetector website, Disney+Hotstar was down from 11:00 am and complaints of service disruption spiked at around 12:30 and is now slowly returning to normal.

On the DownDetector heatmap, Disney+Hotstar service disruptions were reported in Bengaluru, Delhi,  Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other cities of India.


Disney+Hotstar website service outage heatmap on down detector (screengrab)

It should be noted that Disney+Hotstar is the official online streaming service provider of the ongoing India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Cricket Tournament in the country. Every match be it a test or One-Day International or T20, the app registers a massive number of viewers, particularly in India.

People took to Twitter to complain about the Disney+Hotstar service disruption. Here are some reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

