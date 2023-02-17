Disney+Hotstar website faces service outage, back online in India

Popular Over-The-Top (OTT) service provider Disney+Hotstar faced temporary outages across multiple cities in India.

As per the DownDetector website, Disney+Hotstar was down from 11:00 am and complaints of service disruption spiked at around 12:30 and is now slowly returning to normal.

On the DownDetector heatmap, Disney+Hotstar service disruptions were reported in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and other cities of India.



Disney+Hotstar website service outage heatmap on down detector (screengrab)



It should be noted that Disney+Hotstar is the official online streaming service provider of the ongoing India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Cricket Tournament in the country. Every match be it a test or One-Day International or T20, the app registers a massive number of viewers, particularly in India.

People took to Twitter to complain about the Disney+Hotstar service disruption. Here are some reactions:

Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred,anyone got a fix for it? — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 17, 2023

The whole website is down ? #hotstar pic.twitter.com/cOh0CspHLf — Deep Jyoti Ray (@deepjyotiray1) February 17, 2023

KL Rahul took a stunning catch by driving his right in the air and Hotstar gone down due to heavy traffic on their server to see this once in a decade phenomenon where KL Rahul is contributing for India. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) February 17, 2023

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/EaPahBmW3u — Anjali (@Anjali_14_) February 17, 2023

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 pic.twitter.com/XsviQ4FmCD — Sudhanshu Saraf (@SudhanshuSaraf1) February 17, 2023

