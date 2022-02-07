Dyson launches V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner with laser tech in India

UK-based consumer electronics major Dyson on Monday (February 7) launched the new intelligent V12 Detect Slim series vacuum cleaner in India.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim houses the proprietary Hyperdymium motor which has the capacity to generate up to 150 air watts of powerful suction and comes with a 5-stage filtration system that can capture up to 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns [average human hair measures 70 microns].

The most notable aspect of the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim is that it comes with a new-age laser sensor with a Slim Fluffy cleaner head. The green laser diode is precisely placed at a 1.5-degree angle and 7.3mm from the ground. And, when the machine is running, it shoots laser on the surface of the floor revealing dust particles, which are invisible to the naked eye in natural light conditions. This will help the owner to deep clean the surface more efficiently than ever before.

Also, Dyson after taking feedback from customers has dropped the trigger based on the button. In the earlier iterations, users had to keep holding the trigger to keep the motor running and if loosened, the machine stops.

Now, the new V12 comes with a standalone crimson-hued round button on the top. Also, the machine gets a new colour LCD display at the back and also a new acoustic piezo sensor, which the company says, can count the number of dust particles collected in the over-the-top bin.



The new V12 Detect Slim. Credit: Dyson



The company has incorporated carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head to pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second.

Also, with auto mode on, the cleaner, depending on the concentration of the dust, intuitively increases the suction power of the machine.

Another interesting thing to note is that the vacuum cleaner comes with the newly designed anti-tangle cleaner. It is conical in shape and smartly sucks the long hairs and forms it in to ball and then gets diverted to the bin at the top.

The new Dyson V12 Detect Slim series costs Rs 58,900 and is available on the Dyson e-commerce website and demo stores across India.

