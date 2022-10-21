Dyson V15 Detect review: Powerful and efficient vacuum cleaner

Dyson earlier in the year introduced a V12 Slim Detect. It had an improved and compact factor that allowed

Now, the company is back with a new-generation Dyson V15 Detect. It is bigger and has a more powerful suction capability than the previous iteration. Is the new cleaner worth the upgrade? Let's check it out.

Design

The main vacuum cleaner module, which houses the powerful suction motor, the tubes, and the bin continues the legacy in-line design language of the predecessors.

It has the trademark purple, grey, and gold colourway with a crimson-hued ejection flap on the bin and the trigger on the handlebar, similar to the good-old V11 Pro series. But, I am quite intrigued, as to why Dyson went back to the trigger mechanism for the V15 model, instead of the one-click on/off switch we saw in the V12 Detect Slim series. The former causes stress to the fingers as the trigger has to be pressed at all times to do its job. Whereas with the single-click switch, fingers have to just hold on to the handle with no pressure and need to be turned off only when the job is done.

However, it is not a deal breaker at least for me, as the weight (2.5Kg-2.74Kg depending on attachment) of the vacuum cleaner was manageable. I am more concerned with cleaning and how well, it can reach crevices and tight corners (more on that later). And the bin with 0.74L volume capacity is 50 per cent bigger than the V12 series (0.35L).

And, I am happy, that the Dyson retained two good attributes of the V12 --one the improved digital display showing dust count and the click-in battery. Customers have to buy a second battery separately, but when doing long hours of cleaning in the house, it comes in handy, particularly before and after the Deepavali festival.



Dyson V15 Detect. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The retail package comes with seven attachments--mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, crevice tool, combination tool, hair screw tool, digital motor bar cleaner head, and the laser slim fluffy cleaner head-- along with a wand clip, wall-mountable docking station, and a charger cable.

For those who don't like ruin the wall with a wall mount, the company sells floor stationary dock for Rs 9,900 separately. The latter's design is the same as the V11 series and has to say, they add value to the aesthetics of the room and definitely pique the interest of house guests.



Dyson V15 Detect's wall mount dock comes with the retail package. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the Docking station can accommodate four accessories, two attached to the pole with a wand storage clip, one in the inbuilt hanger of the dock, and one can be left connected to the vacuum cleaner.

Performance

At the heart of the Dyson V15 Detect, the company has incorporated is a powerful 545W Hyperdymium motor that can attain a peak speed of 125,000 rpm (rotations per minute) generating 240AW suction power. This is ably channeled through 14 scrolled cylone tubes, generating forces of up to 100,000g to capture dust and debris as small as 0.3 microns (dead skin) efficiently from the airflow and ensuring there is no loss of suction power.

Another noteworthy aspect of the Dyson V15 Detect is the piezo sensor, which continuously sizes and counts dust particles and most importantly, automatically increases suction power when needed. This is very unique to Dyson vacuum cleaners and apparently, the company engineers took five years to create the algorithm and hardware technology to count dust minute particles more accurately.

The LCD display shows the dust count collected in five sizes-- > 10um (like pollen grains, antigens), >60um (molds on kitchen, window), > 180um (dust mites) and > 500um (visible dust like soil particulates, and even fleas).



Dyson V15 Detect's LCD display with dust count. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With a full charge, the Dyson V15 Pro with auto mode can run for a maximum of 60 minutes. This is the best mode to clean most parts of the house. Also, with Auto mode on, Dyson Dynamic Load Sensing (DLS) technology monitors the brush bar resistance 360 times a second and intelligently reduces or increases suction power across different floor types to efficiently suck all types of dust.

There are three other modes Eco, Medium, and Boost. With the Eco mode, the suction power will be at its lowest and is the right option to use with a mini soft dusting brush to clean fragile objects such as a TV screen or a desktop monitor or keyboard.

With medium and boost modes, users can be used to clean hard surfaces like floors, and also carpets, sofas, and beds; but, these two modes will drain the battery faster.

It should be noted that the Auto mode appears only when using the select cleaner brushes including the Digital Motorbar Cleaner head. The rest of the time, the screen will offer just the three-- Eco, Med (medium) and Boost.

The black bristles found in mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dust brush, and combination tools are made of static-free carbon fiber-based filaments. And, the coloured bristles we see on the hair screw tool, digital motor bar cleaner head, and laser slim fluffy cleaner head are made of nylon-based material.

Also, the filter in the suction motor module and fluffy brush bars can be washed and dried to ensure they can last longer.



Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The fancy Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head works great. The bright green light adds great value to the process, particularly when cleaning under the bed and sofa corners with less light.

And, as I had mentioned in my V12 Detect Slim review, the laser doesn't impact the battery life at all.



Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the newly designed hair screw tool does an excellent job of clearing long hairs on the floor without any fuss. All sucked hairs go straight into the bin and no strands get stuck to the screw. It will also come in handy if you have the pets like Saint Bernards or Golden Retrievers or German Shepards with long hairs at home.



Anti-table screw head tool of Dyson V15 Detect. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the stubborn dirt brush and crevice tool, are best used with boost mode on to rid of all mites and dead skins on beds and sofas. It's mind-boggling how much the greyish-brown dead skin gets accumulated in one session. The dust number count on the LCD screen will surely leave you in shock.

During the cleaning session, the noise from the Dyson V15 Detect is not that loud during the medium mode, but on the boost mode, it goes a notch up. Also, if the dust gets accumulated too much on the filter, the sound becomes screechy and that's the cue for you, to stop the cleaning and go out to dust the filter off. It is advisable for owners to clean the filter at least once a month to ensure the machine runs smoothly and efficiently during the cleaning session.



Anti-tangle comb of Dyson V15 Detect. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Final thoughts

Dyson V15 Detect cordless cleaner is a powerful efficient performer and really lives up to the hype. It has thoughtfully designed attachments that can reach almost every corner of the house and most importantly clean minute particulate dust and dead skin cells off any surface.

Having reviewed V11 Absolute Pro and V12 Detect Slim, it still amazes me how much brown dead skin gets accumulated on the bed. The surface on the bed sheet looks soo clean, but after one round of cleaning, almost 20 percent of the tub gets accumulated with dirt in just a three-four days gap.

I don't know what algorithm Dyson uses, but the dust size and particulate count on the display head of the cordless vacuum cleaner are very insightful. If you are not an Obsessive Compulsion Disorder (OCD)-kinda person, you will surely turn into one, once you get this and voluntarily take up house chores like cleaning rooms.

However, I have two qualms with the Dyson cleaner. It is tough to get the roller or any attachment to vacuum the floor mat with long bristles. They can't move freely on them and you have put some effort to get the job done.

Also, as said before, I am puzzled why the company re-introduced the trigger mechanism. I don't mind, as the cleaner is not that heavy. But, some people would have loved to see V12 Slim Detect's single-click on/off button feature on the V15 Detect.

To sum up, Dyson V15 Detect (Rs 62,900) is a well-packaged powerful vacuum cleaner, and is currently, the best money can buy.

One more thing...

Recently, Dyson launched a two-year Accidental Damage Protection policy, which covers the machine's whole component set. It should be noted that the coverage is limited to a maximum of 5 FOC (Free Of Charge) parts per machine. And, it excludes coverage for water damage.

However, to activate the advantage of accidental damage protection, the owner must register their device.

