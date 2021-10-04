Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face global outage

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced a major global outage on Monday evening with thousands of users, including from India, not being able to use these digital platforms.

Facebook owns photosharing platform Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp.

The outage is estimated to have started around 9 pm IST. Users complained of not being able to use any of the three services.

"We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The company did not specify the reason for the global outage.

A tweet shared by Instagram said: "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown".

Microblogging platform Twitter was abuzz with tweets about the outage as netizens shared posts and memes about the outage.

India has one of the highest number of users of Facebook as well as its other platforms.

As per government data shared earlier this year, India has 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook users and 21 crore Instagram users.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said on Twitter.

Instagram too said that it was working on the issue.

