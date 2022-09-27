Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Top Smart TV deals

Last week, Flipkart kicked off the pre-festive Big Billion Days sale in India.

The Walmart-owned company is offering up to 70 per cent discount on smart TVs from popular consumer electronics brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony, among others.

Here is the list of top smart TV deals worth checking during the Flipkart Big Billion Days (September 23-30):

Samsung The Frame 2021 Series 55-inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Tizen TV (QA55LS03AAKLXL)

It is available for Rs 75,999 against MRP Rs 1,44, 900. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 off via exchange deals. Also, Consumers with either ICICI or Axis credit cards claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with 40 Watts Output - 4 channels, Dolby Digital Plus, Surround Sound, Active Voice Amplifier, Adaptive Sound+, Q Symphony, Display: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 120 Hertz, 178-degree viewing angle, QLED Panel, Ultra HD (4k) QLED Panel, Adaptive Picture, HDR 10+, Film Mode, Super Ultra Wide Game View, Tizen OS, 16GB storage, 1.5GB RAM, Apple AirPlay 2, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia 55-inch inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV (KD-55X80AJ: 2021):

It is available for Rs 63,999 against MRP Rs 1,09,900. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount. Also, Consumers with either ICICI or Axis credit card claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with 2 speakers with 20W output, DTS Digital Surround, Display: 4K (1366x768p), 178-degree viewing angle, Refresh Rate: 60Hertz, LED panel, X1 4K HDR Processor, 4K X-Reality PRO, Google TV OS, 4 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable ( 1 input and 1 output), 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

LG 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart WebOS TV 2022 Edition (55UQ8020PSB)

It is available for Rs 47,990 against MRP Rs 84,990. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,000 discount. Also, Consumers with either ICICI or Axis credit card claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500). And, Axis-Flipkart credit card, buyers can claim 8 per cent off.

It comes with 2 speakers with 20W output, DTS Digital Surround, Display: 4K (1366x768p), 178-degree viewing angle, Refresh Rate: 60Hertz, LED panel, WebOS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable, and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

OnePlus U1S 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Far-field and Dolby Audio (55UC1A00) 2021 edition:

It is available for Rs 39,999 against MRP Rs 59,999. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount. Also, Consumers with either ICICI or Axis credit/debit card claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with a 20W speaker, Dolby Audio, Co-tuned with Dynaudio, Display: 4K (1366x768p), Gamma Engine, 178-degree viewing angle, Refresh Rate: 60Hertz, Direct LED panel, Google TV OS, 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable, 1 X Ethernet and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Realme 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Handsfree Voice Search and Dolby Vision & Atmos (RMV2004) 2021 model:

It is available for Rs 22,999 against MRP of Rs 32,999. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal. Also, Axis /ICICI credit card users claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500). And, Axis-Flipkart credit card, buyers can claim 8 per cent off.

It comes with 4 speakers with 24W output, Dolby Atmos, DTS, Quad Stereo Speakers, Display: Ultra HD (4K: 3840 x 2160p), Display type: Direct LED, Refresh Rate: 60Hertz, 178-degree wide-angle view, Android TV 3 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable, Google Assistant, Chromecast in-built and support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Mi 5A 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio (2022 Model)

It is available for Rs 11,999 against MRP of Rs 24,999. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal. Also, Axis/ICICI credit card users claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with 2 speakers with 20W output, DTS Virtual X, Display: HD Ready (1366x768p), Refresh Rate: 60Hertz, Vivid Picture Engine, Android TV-based PatchWall OS, 2 x HDMI ports, 2 x USB ports, RF capable and support dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL Black (2022 Model):

It is available for Rs 13,499 against MRP Rs 18,900. Also, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 discount via an exchange deal. Also, Axis credit card users claim an additional flat 10 per cent discount (up to Rs 1,500).

It comes with 2 speakers with 20W output, Display: HD Ready (1366x768p), Refresh Rate: 50Hertz, LED panel, Tizen OS, 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB ports, RF capable and support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

