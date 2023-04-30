Gadgets Weekly: BenQ GW90QT monitor, Sony Bravia X70L and more

Technology companies such as Sony, BenQ, Lexar, and Canon, among others, launched a new Smart TV, Computer monitor, camera, accessories, and more this week (April 24-30).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

BenQ GW90QT monitor series

The company is offering it in two QHD display sizes-- 27-inch and 32-inch-- with 2K resolution.

The new GW90QT series also comes equipped with Eye-Care U technology to manage screen time with Brightness Intelligence and a low blue light plus function provided with distance reminder to support software developers to focus more on work and relieve eye strain in workspace or dim surroundings.



BenQ GW90QT monitor series. Credit: BenQ



It comes with height adjustability and pivot rotation to arrange a vertical screen for easy coding and multiple daisy-chained monitors in comfortable productivity-enhancing orientations.

Also, it features a unique coding mode that increases the productivity of programming work and visual comfort by optimising the contrast and saturation of the dark mode along with colour weakness mode compensation and simulated e-paper reading mode, helping professionals reduce clutter and easily switch between work and leisure.

BenQ GW90QT Series -- 27-inch and 32-inch-- models are priced at Rs 26,990 and Rs 34,990, respectively.

Sony Bravia X70L 4K TV series

It comes in two screen sizes-- 43-inch and 50-inch-- with 4K Ultra HD LED display panels.

The new TVs come with X1 4K HDR picture processor, which promises to deliver an immersive viewing experience with an object-based HDR remaster, the colour in individual objects on-screen is analyzed and the contrast adjusted, unlike most TVs where contrast is only adjusted along one black-to-white contrast curve.

It also comes with a wide color gamut and the unique TRILUMINOS PRO algorithm can detect color from saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades in every detail.

Add to that, the new TVs boast X-Reality PRO and Motionflow XR, which promise to deliver 4K picture quality to make the viewing experience more vivid and smooth.

And, the Bravia X70L series feature an X-balanced speaker, which comes with a unique new shape, that drives movies and music with clear sound.



Sony Bravia X70L 4K TV series. Credit: Sony India



Sony's new television runs Google TV OS and it supports more than 10,000 apps users will be able to access 700,000 plus movies and TV episodes and even live TV channels, all in one place.

The new Bravia X70L series also come with X-Protection PRO technology and comes equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony's lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

The KD-43X70L (43-inch) and the KD-50X70L (50-inch) models cost- Rs 59,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively.

Voltas FreshAir Coolers

The new range of Voltas FreshAir Coolers offers a wide range of features including the unique smart humidity controller for optimizing the humidity, 4-sided Jetmax honeycomb padding for a better cooling experience, mosquito repellent for protecting from mosquitos, and also supports seven hours timer to deliver uninterrupted sleep, turbo air-throw for cooling large spaces, and less energy consumption.



Voltas FreshAir Coolers. Credit: Voltas



It also comes equipped with a Wi-Fi controller that enables hassle-free operation of the product.

Add to that, the company offers customization for different weather conditions. Customers can choose an air cooler based on their specific needs such as Desert Air Cooler, Tower Cooler, Personal Cooler, Window Cooler, and Room Air Cooler, which is available in sub-variants as well.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro

It sports a 1.96-inch super AMOLED arched display with 410 X 502p resolution, IP68 rating, and supports 200 plus watch faces.

It can track more than 110 sports and physical activities and can monitor stress, sleep pattern, and heart rate too. It also comes with Bluetooth tech and once paired with a phone, users can answer calls right from the wrist.



Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro. Credit: Fastrack



It also supports 2.5X NitroFast charging, which will ensure a single day's charge with 10 minutes of charging. It costs Rs 3,995 on Flipkart.

Lexar CFexpress Type B Card Silver series

The new CFexpress card comes with read and write speeds of 1750 MB/s and 1300 MB/s respectively, which helps users to transfer high-quality photos and 8K quality videos seamlessly from the camera.



Lexar CFexpress Type B Card Silver series. Credit: Lexar



It is backward-compatible with select XQD cameras and comes with a 10-year warranty. The CFexpress Type B silver is being offered in three variants-- 128GB. 256GB and 512GB-- for Rs 16,000, Rs 26,000, and Rs 55,500, respectively.

