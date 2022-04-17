Gadgets Weekly: HP Chromebook x360 14a and more

Technology companies such as HP, Pebble and Oppo, among others launched a new line of smartphones, smartwatches and laptops this week (April 11-17).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Chromebook x360 14a

The new Chromebook features a slim design language with an adaptable x360 hinge that offers flexibility for owners to use the device in the form of a tablet or laptop. With a fanless design, users will have a quieter, more comfortable working experience. It comes in three colours-- Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal.

The portable PC weighs around 1.49Kg and comes with a big battery capacity, promising up to 14 hours of HD video playback. Also, it supports fast charging as well.



HP Chromebook x360 14a PC series. Credit: HP India



It sports a 14-inch HD Tough display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. Inside, it is powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 chipset with two powerful Zen cores. On the keyboard, you will find Google Chrome-centric features such as Google Assistant and the 'everything key' provides quick, convenient access to search and keyboard shortcuts. Also, the owners will be entitled to get Google One membership benefits of 100GB cloud storage for one year free. It costs Rs 29,999.

Pebble smartwatches

The new Pebble Cosmos Pro boasts one-tap voice assistance, and inbuilt storage to save local songs and wireless earphones connectivity along with other features like dedicated advanced optical sensors for health monitoring.

Also, it supports 100+ Watch Faces, Multiple Sports Modes, hydration alert, step pedometer, calorie burnt, sleep monitor, theatre mode and more.

It comes in four colour variants - Space Black, Midnight Gold, Ivory Gold and Graphite Blue, the SmartWatch comes with a premium metal body and offers up to 15days of battery backup. It costs Rs 3499.



Pebble Cosmo Pro (left) and Leap (right). Credit: Pebble



The Pebble Leap sports a rugged and sturdy design to support an outdoor lifestyle. The watch has an ultra-tough water-resistant dial with a breathable, soft, ultra-high-quality silicone strap.

It sports a 1.3-inch bright HD display for outdoor usage and advanced sensors to continuously measure Heart Rate, SpO2 and other health vitals.

It comes equipped with an inbuilt mic, speaker and phone contact syncing, the Leap allows you to call and talk from the smartwatch without even taking out the phone.

The Pebble Leap can last up to 15 days of usage in a single charge and other notable features included are hydration alert, multiple sports modes, step pedometer, sleep monitor and more. It comes in two colour options - Military Green and Premium Black- for Rs 3,999.

Portronics 20W SoundDrum P

The new SoundDrum P comes in colours-- Blue and Black. The exterior body is made of silicone for durability, extra ruggedness, and grip, while the fine fabric offers great looks with added protection from dust and splashes.

It comes with a USB-C charging port, an AUX port, a USB Type-A port, and a Micro SD card slot. And adjacent to it is the control panel that allows users to smoothly switch between input modes, skip music tracks, adjust the volume, or answer calls.



Portronics 20W SoundDrum P. Credit: Portronics



Also, there’s a strap that allows for its safety and portability so users can attach it to a backpack, or hang it on a bicycle, or waist belt.

Portronics SoundDrum P promises to offer a broader and distortion-free connectivity range apart from faster pairing (via Bluetooth 5.0) and additional power efficiency. It houses a powerful high-fidelity digital audio amplifier capable of delivering 20-Watts of deep and bass-perfect audio. It is backed by a 4000mAh rechargeable Li-Ion (2 x 2000mAh, 7.4V) battery that can deliver up to 7 hours of non-stop music and also double up as a power bank for the smartphone. It costs Rs 2,649.

Oppo F21 Pro series

The new Oppo F21 Pro comes in two versions-- F21 Pro 4G and F21 Pro 5G-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

The standard LTE model features 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slots (nano-SIM 1, nano-SIM 2 and microSD card), 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable), Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, triple-camera module- 64MP(f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4) Monochrome + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVooc charger in-box.



Oppo F21 Pro 4G model. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Oppo F21 Pro 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz maximum touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slots (nano-SIM 1, nano-SIM 2 and microSD card), 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable), Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1, triple-camera module- 64MP(f/1.7) + 2MP (f/2.4) Monochrome + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVooc charger in-box.

