<p>New Delhi: Congress candidate Aditya Kumar withdrew his nomination from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar's</a> Lalganj seat where the RJD has fielded Shivani Shukla, bringing down the number of Assembly seats where both allies are fighting to four.</p><p>Indicating the unease in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc over seat-sharing arrangements, parties such as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rjd">RJD</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, CPI and Viskassheel Insaan Party (VIP) have fielded candidates against each other.</p><p>The RJD and the Congress were poised to fight in at least five seats against each other before the latter's Lalganj candidate withdrew his nomination papers on Monday. While negotiations are on, the RJD and the Congress are still locked in a contest in Narkatiaganj, Vaishali, Sultanganj and Kahalgaon.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | The math behind NDA, I.N.D.I.A. alliances; RJD to contest most seats as allies jockey for ‘A-grade’ constituencies.<p>The RJD also did not field a candidate in Kutumba, the seat held by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram, as it put to rest indications emanating from its camp.</p><p>The Vaishali seat will go in for polls in the first phase on November 6 and the last day for withdrawal of nominations over on Monday. All eyes are on the other three seats where the last day of withdrawal of nominations is Wednesday.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'.<p>The RJD is also fighting against the VIP in two seats — Babuhashi and Chainpur — but had agreed not to field a candidate in Guara Boram where the latter would now contest.</p><p>The Congress and CPI the have also failed to reach an understanding in four seats where they are fighting against each other. The seats are Bachchwara, Kargahar, Bihar Sharif and Raja Pakar.</p>