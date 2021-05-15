Gadgets Weekly: Lava Z2 Max, new VAIO laptops and more

Popular technology majors such as Xiaomi, Dell, Asus, VAIO, and Lava among others launched new smartphones, tablet laptops, and more this week (May 9-15).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lava Z2 Max

It comes with 7-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with 2.5D Curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It also feature triple slots for- SIM-1 (nano) + SIM-2(nano)+ microSD card.

Inside, it comes packed with a 1.8GHz MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core processor, Android 10 Go edition, 2GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 6,000mAh battery.



The new Z2 Max phone. Credit: Lava



The new Lava Z2 Max boasts a dual-camera module--13MP (f/1.85) + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash and on the front, it features 8MP selfie snapper (f/2.0). It comes in two colours-- Stroked Blue and Stroked Cyan-- for Rs 7,799.

VAIO's new laptops

VAIO, earlier in the week launched two new laptops-- SE14 and VAIO SX14 in India.

The new VAIO SE14 starts at Rs 88,990. It features Intel 11th Gen processor faster. It boasts new SuperFin technology, new core and graphics and new platform integration. It also comes with With TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0, BIOS Security, Chassis Lock Slot, Multiple I/O ports and multi-screen output.

It boasts a minimalist design of the model with Metal+plastic chassis and up to 12 hours battery life for outside work and conference optimization. VAIO SE14 features Intel Tiger Lake CPU with Iris Xe Integrated GPUs, Thunderbolt 4 with light gaming support, single/Multiple Conference Mode, and 1080P IR Front Web Camera.



The new VAIO SX14 series. Credit: VAIO



The VAIO SX14 costs Rs 1,72,990. It comes with a 14-inch screen with 4K Ultra resolution, and features display fingerprint and face recognition with an instant login facility.

It is powered by Intel Core I7 Processor and crystal-clear sound with the Dolby Audio speakers. It comes with a USB Type-CTM port, 3 USB ports, an HDMI port, a VGA connector and a LAN connection makes it a user-friendly device that provides multiple connectivity options for users; it’s easy-to-collaborated and increased battery life helps customers to stay connected for hours. It reduces the high frequency of typing noise as it has a fine-tuned keycap tooling and also comes up with a storage capacity up to 1TB.

Soundcore Life Dot2 ANC

Anker's subbrand Soundcore launched a new Life Dot2 ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) earbuds with TWC (True Wireless Stereo) support. It promises good sound output via targeted active noise cancelling and multi-mode noise cancellation.

"The Hybrid active noise cancelling monitors and eliminates up to 90% of noise from the environment. The multi-mode noise cancellation comes with specific modes that include - transport, outdoor and indoor," the company said.

There is also Transport mode. it blocks out lower frequencies. The indoor mode reduces mid-range sounds like voices in an office and the transparency mode comes with two levels of ambient sound enhancement.



Life Dot2 earbuds. Credit: Soundcore



The Life Dot2 earbuds feature 6 beam-forming microphones and a noise-cancelling algorithm that isolate vocals from background noise, ensuring superior clarity on calls.

It comes with 11mm dynamic drivers, which promises to generate loud thumping sound and 50% more bass ensuring ear bouncing beats without sacrificing clarity and treble.

The Life Dot2 ANC can deliver up to 35 hours of long playtime supported by Anker’s fast charging technology. The TWS comes with an IPX4 rating, which makes it water-resistant to splashes, spills and more.

Also, Life Dot2 ANC can be controlled via the Soundcore app to choose from 1 of 22 sound profiles, adjust noise cancelling, and even configure the wireless earbuds’ touch controls. It costs Rs 3,499.

Dell XPS 17 and 15 series laptops

US-based PC-maker launched new line of Dell XPS 17 series. It sports a 17-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200p) display. There is also 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400p) option as well.

The full-HD+ option comes with 500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, 4K panel comes with a touch display that has Display HDR 400 certification, and support 500 nits of peak brightness.

Inside, the company has incorporated 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and offer up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (70W) with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There is 4TB storage option.

The new the Dell XPS 17 (9710) price starts at $1,449.99 (approx. Rs. 1,06,254).



Dell XPS 17 (9710). Picture Credit: Amazon



On the other hand, the Dell XPS 15 comes with 15.6-inchscreen. It offers three display panel options-- the first option is a full-HD+ (1,920x1,080) screen with 500 nits peak brightness.

There is also a 3.5K (3,456x2,160 pixels) OLED touch display with Display HDR 500TB, 400 nits peak brightness, and a 176-degree viewing angle.

There is an ultra-top-end model with a 4K UHD+ (3,840x2,400 pixels) touch display with DisplayHDR 400 certification and 500 nits peak brightness.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 45W power output. Like the XPS 17, it also comes with a 4TB PCIe 4x4 SSD storage option.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Dell XPS 15 comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a full-sized SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone combo jack. Wireless connectivity features include Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth v5.1.

The company offers two battery options-- 56Whr and an 86Whr cell capacity. The Dell XPS 15 (9510) price starts at $1,249.99 (around Rs 91,598).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

The new Redmi Note 10S features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) AMOLED screen, supports a peak brightness of 1100 nits brightness.



The new Redmi Note 10S. Credit: Xiaomi



Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor, 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features quad-camera module-- main 64MP (0.7μm pixel size, f/1.79) + 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it sports a 13MP (f/2.45). Its price starts at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Watch

The new Redmi Watch features a curved square design language. It sports a 1.4-inch touch-sensitive color LCD(320×320p) display with a pixel density of 323 ppi (pixels per inch) and supports 350 nits brightness, good enough to view contents even under direct sunlight. Also, it comes with a water-resistant (5ATM or 50 meters) rating.



The new Redmi Watch. Credit: Xiaomi



It comes with 24x7 heart-rate tracker in addition to a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, Barometric Press sensor (altimeter), Compass, Ambient light sensor.

It can also track 11 sports activities including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor cycling, open water swimming, freestyle, swimming (only in water pool), cricket, trekking, trail run, walking, and indoor cycling. It costs Rs 3,999.

Must read | Everything you need to know about Redmi Watch, Redmi Note 10S

Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip

The new Asus 8 Flip comes with trademark rotating photography hardware, which can act as both primary rear camera and selfie snapper. It comes with a superior quality stepper motor to move fast to flip to take selfies and also is capable of shooting photos and videos while it is in motion as well.



The new Zenfone 8 Flip. Credit: Asus



The camera specification includes a 64MP main shooter (with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX363 sensor, f/2.2, dual PD autofocus, 4cm macro mode) + 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom with LED flash. It also captures 8K videos.

It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display and supports HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate and at peak, it can support touch sampling rate of 200Hz and offers 1000 nits brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shield.

The standard Zenfone 8 too comes with a similar processor but differs in battery and camera hardware.

Must read | Price and availability details of Asus Zenfone 8, 8 Flip series

