Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Saare jahaan se achcha': How Shubhanshu Shukla saw India from space for the first time

The astronaut said his body took 3-4 days to get adjusted to microgravity, but on his return to earth, it took him almost seven days to get re-adjusted to the gravity environment.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us