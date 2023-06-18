Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo Legion Slim 7, 5 PC series and more

Technology companies Lenovo, LG, and, Noise among others launched a new line of laptops, earphones, watches, smart TVs and more this week (June 12-18).

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7, and Legion Slim 5i and 5 series

Legion Slim 5/5i sports a sleek chassis, measuring as thin as 19.99mm. Even the Legion 7/7i series comes with 19mm thick and weigh less than 1.99kg.

They support Lenovo PureSight gaming display, which promises a good viewing experience and is also good option ro creators who require high resolutions and exceptional colour gamut for their workflow.

Lenovo is offering the new Legion laptops with options such as 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processors. Both come with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

All the devices come with proprietary Lenovo AI Engine+ powered by the Lenovo LA1 AI chips, which promises to deliver better gaming performance than rival brands. The Legion Slim 5/5i and 7/7i are loaded with Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals, to ensure better heat dissipation and curb overheating issues. This cooler keeps the system running seamlessly and quietly throughout gaming and creation sessions.



Lenovo Legion Slim series laptop. Credit: Lenovo



Legion Slim 7/7i features up to 99.99 Whr Super Rapid Charge battery with up to 140 Whr total TDP, whereas the Legion Slim 5/5i features up to 80 Whr battery with up to 140 Whr total TDP.

They promise up to 10 hours of battery life and with fast charging, it can charge up the devices under 80 minutes.

The new Lenovo Legion 7 and 5 series' price starts at Rs 1,61,990 in India.

LG's new Gram series laptops

LG Gram Style(14Z90RS) features a 14-inch display and comes with an elegant glass design that makes it shine and shift dynamically, moving and changing depending on the light and angle.

It also features a ‘hidden’ haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting. It has an OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the diverse 2023 Gram lineup, the 14Z90RS support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity and offer atmospheric audio with a Dolby Atmos system.

Whereas the new LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) is offered in 16-inch size. It can switch from laptop to tablet. Along with its 4-way super-slim bezel design and sturdy slim aluminium frame, the latest ‘convertible’ gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).



LG's new Gram series laptops. Credit: LG India



On the other hand, LG Ultra PC comes with a large high-resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience. The anti-glare IPS display promises to offer a comfortable viewing experience, free from distracting screen reflections even in brightly lit environments.

It comes with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, LPDDR4x RAM, and dual NVMe slots SSD, the Ultra PC delivers ultra-fast performance and expanded storage capacity.

Casio's new limited edition keyboard

Casio in collaboration with world-renowned Brazilian visual artist, Romero Britto has launched a new limited edition keyboard.

The new model is based on Casiotone CT-S1 and features a compact and minimalist design that blends well with everyday life. The speaker fabric will be dynamically laced with the vivid artwork of Romero Britto.



Casiotone CT-S1FH l Casiotone X Romero Britto. Credit: Casio



It is powered by the AiX acoustic system, which promises to offer really good musical experiences for the audience. The Brazilian artist has turned the Casiotone keyboard into a vibrant canvas, filled with Britto's iconic imagery and vivid colours. It costs Rs 32,495.

Samsung's special 'Big TV Days' offer

On purchase of select Samsung TVs, the company is offering lucrative free gifts such as premium smartphones, projectors, and sound systems worth up to Rs 1,24,999. Add to that, consumers can also get an additional cashback of up to 20 per cent and a maximum cashback of Rs 20,000 along with easy EMI schemes during the offer period.

They will be available at all leading retail stores across India and on Samsung's online store.

Consumers buying the 98-inch Samsung TVs can claim the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra worth sR 124,999 (12/256GB variant) free during the offer period June 15 - July 25.



Samsung OLED TV 2023 series. Credit: Samsung India



And, with 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K TVs, 77-inch OLED TV, 85-inch Neo QLED TVs, and a few more big-screen TV models, consumers will get The Freestyle projector worth Rs 69,990.

On purchasing, any of these models-- 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV, 65-inch Neo QLED, 8K TVs, or 65-inch OLED TV, 75-inch The Frame, consumers can claim a free HW-Q600B Soundbar worth Rs 28,990.

Samsung is also offering a free S800B Soundbar worth Rs 51,990 to customers to buy either the 75-inch Neo QLED 8K/4K TV, or the 77-inch OLED TV.

And, customers who plan to buy the 55-inch Neo QLED TV or the 55-inch OLED TV, are entitled to get a HW-B450 Soundbar worth Rs 15,490 free.

TCL T6G 4K QLED smart TV series

The new TCL T6G comes in three different sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch-- with a bezel-less design. They come with 4K resolution display and Dolby Vision system.

They also feature AIIPQ Engine 3.0, HDR10+, and MEMC algorithm to reduce motion display blur and image tearing.



TCL T6G 4K QLED smart TV series. Credit: TCL



With Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for the virtualized 3D sound system, the new TCL TV promise to offer a theatrical sound experience and room-filling audio.

They run Google TV OS and support thousands of OTT apps including Amazon Video Prime, Netflix, SonyLiv, and many more. The prices range between Rs 33,990 and Rs 54,990 on Flipkart.

boAt Nirvana 525ANC neckband headphones

The new boAt Nirvana 525ANC comes with a Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation feature, offering an impressive noise reduction of up to 42dB+. This is achieved using four microphones - 2 Feedback and 2 Feedforward mics - working in tandem to effectively eliminate any undesired sounds and disruptions in your surroundings.

It is touted to be the first neckband earphones to boast Dolby audio. Each earphone comes with 11mm high-fidelity dynamic drivers to deliver a better listening experience and also deliver a good surround sound effect.



boAt Nirvana 525ANC neckband headphones. Credit: boAT



It also features a secondary EQ built-in device. With the boAt Hearables app, users can access and switch between different EQ Modes such as Natural, Movie, or boAt Signature sound. In addition to the EQ Modes, the boAt's Adaptive EQ, powered by Mimi through the boAt Hearables app, can help users customised audio experience by creating a personlised EQ profile that is specifically tailored to individual ear sensitivity. This Adaptive EQ intelligently tests to create a tailored sound for an individual's ears, effectively resolving issues that traditional or pre-set EQs often encounter.

It boasts ASAP Charge functionality, where just 10 minutes of charging can deliver up to 10 hours of playback. And, for a full charge from zero to 100-per cent, it takes 40 minutes and can last for up to 30 hours. It costs Rs 2,499.

NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch

It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED Display with 466*466p resolution and comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can survive in the swimming pool for up to five feet (1.5 metres) for close to 30 minutes.

It comes equipped with Tru Sync technology, a single chip BT v5.3, and together combined, promises to offer a better calling experience with stable, lag-free calls and lower battery consumption, thanks to better optimisation of inbuilt speakers and microphones.



NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch. Credit: Noise



With a full charge, it can last up to seven days. It can track all physical activities such as walking, running, standing, and 100 plus sports too. It also features a heart rate tracker sensor, SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) reading, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and the female cycle tracker. It costs Rs 2,999 on the company's official website and Amazon.

