Samsung unveils ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TV series

Samsung unveils ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TV series in India

Rohit KVN

Rohit KVN
Rohit KVN, DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 18:29 ist
Samsung (Southwest Asia) President and CEO JB Park (left), Samsung India (Consumer Electronics Business) Corporate Vice President CH Choi and Samsung India (Consumer Electronics Business) Senior Vice President Mohandeep Singh (right) during a press conference to launch the company's Neo QLED 8K Television, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Leading consumer electronics major Samsung on Thursday (May 4) launched the company's brand new premium Neo QLED 8K TV series in India.

The company is offering the New QLED 8K in multiple sizes ranging from 55-inch to 98-inch.

It boasts  Infinity Screen and Infinity One Design offering a super slim profile with almost zero bezel. It also comes with Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Matrix technology that can light up 33 million pixels and deliver billion colours. 

Underneath, it houses advanced Neural Quantum silicon, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. It offers unique features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro to deliver an immersive three-dimensional, lifelike picture on the giant TV screen.

Also, it is the world's first Pantone-validated 8K TV and supports accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colours and 110 skin tone shades.


Samsung Neo QLED 8K series in 75-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Another notable aspect of the TV is the sound, it boasts Q Symphony 3.0 which allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously to deliver an immersive surround sound effect.

Add to that, it is the world’s first TV to support wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV. The Adaptive Sound Pro feature optimises sound according to the surrounding area (room) and the audio content.

An interesting thing about the new Neo QLED 8K TV is that its components, remote, and packaging are said to be made of recycled materials. Even the retail package can be repurposed to turn it into play home or a swinging toy for kids. And, it comes with a feature-rich remote with solar panels, which recharges the battery even with indoor lights.

Also, the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV comes with inbuilt Internet-of-Things (IoT) hub and smart sensors and supports 200 plus third-party smart gadgets of multiple platforms including matter.

Add to that, It supports Smart Hub, Samsung's proprietary system that offers a connected experience in terms of entertainment, gaming, and ambient options under one roof. The Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India.


Samsung Neo QLED 8K series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung TV also supports the virtual assistant- Bixby and it also comes with Alexa built-in. As for as gaming is concerned, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs boasts Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which promises consistent crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming. 

With Game Motion Plus mode, it ensures there is no lag or motion blur. It can deliver up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected gaming content. It also features Virtual Aim Point, which promises to make every gaming session closer to reality. And, Super Ultrawide GameView provides content in aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 and Game Bar ensures the best gaming experience.

The new Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75-inch, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models with prices start at Rs 3,14,990. 

Samsung is also offering Neo QLED 4K TVs in QN95C (65-inch, 55-inch), QN90C (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch), QN85C (65-inch, 55-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,41,990 onwards.

Samsung as part of the launch offer, Samsung is providing deals to Consumers. Those who buy Neo QLED TVs until May 25 are entitled to get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs. 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Samsung
smart TV
eco-friendly
sustainable manufacturing
recycling

Related videos

What's Brewing

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 