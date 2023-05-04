Samsung unveils ultra-premium Neo QLED 8K TV series in India

Leading consumer electronics major Samsung on Thursday (May 4) launched the company's brand new premium Neo QLED 8K TV series in India.

The company is offering the New QLED 8K in multiple sizes ranging from 55-inch to 98-inch.

It boasts Infinity Screen and Infinity One Design offering a super slim profile with almost zero bezel. It also comes with Samsung’s proprietary Quantum Matrix technology that can light up 33 million pixels and deliver billion colours.

Underneath, it houses advanced Neural Quantum silicon, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. It offers unique features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro to deliver an immersive three-dimensional, lifelike picture on the giant TV screen.

Also, it is the world's first Pantone-validated 8K TV and supports accurate expression of 2,030 Pantone colours and 110 skin tone shades.



Samsung Neo QLED 8K series in 75-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another notable aspect of the TV is the sound, it boasts Q Symphony 3.0 which allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously to deliver an immersive surround sound effect.

Add to that, it is the world’s first TV to support wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV. The Adaptive Sound Pro feature optimises sound according to the surrounding area (room) and the audio content.

An interesting thing about the new Neo QLED 8K TV is that its components, remote, and packaging are said to be made of recycled materials. Even the retail package can be repurposed to turn it into play home or a swinging toy for kids. And, it comes with a feature-rich remote with solar panels, which recharges the battery even with indoor lights.

Also, the new Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV comes with inbuilt Internet-of-Things (IoT) hub and smart sensors and supports 200 plus third-party smart gadgets of multiple platforms including matter.

Add to that, It supports Smart Hub, Samsung's proprietary system that offers a connected experience in terms of entertainment, gaming, and ambient options under one roof. The Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India.



Samsung Neo QLED 8K series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung TV also supports the virtual assistant- Bixby and it also comes with Alexa built-in. As for as gaming is concerned, Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs boasts Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, which promises consistent crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds for high-speed gaming.

With Game Motion Plus mode, it ensures there is no lag or motion blur. It can deliver up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected gaming content. It also features Virtual Aim Point, which promises to make every gaming session closer to reality. And, Super Ultrawide GameView provides content in aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9 and Game Bar ensures the best gaming experience.

The new Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C(98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75-inch, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models with prices start at Rs 3,14,990.

Samsung is also offering Neo QLED 4K TVs in QN95C (65-inch, 55-inch), QN90C (85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch), QN85C (65-inch, 55-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,41,990 onwards.

Samsung as part of the launch offer, Samsung is providing deals to Consumers. Those who buy Neo QLED TVs until May 25 are entitled to get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

