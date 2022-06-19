Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV, and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Dyson, HP, Lenovo and BenQ among others launched a new line of smart TVs, smart clock, laptops and more this week (June 13-19).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV

The company is offering a 43-inch model with 4K resolution with support for HDR10+ to offer crisp visual details even in dark scenes. With the bezel-less design, it promises to deliver vivid, life-like colours and theatrical sound experience and offer an immersive viewing experience.

It also comes with Dolby Digital Plus and adaptive sound technology. The notable aspect of the TV is the proprietary Crystal Processor 4K, which ensures the content is in 4K resolution and also support one billion true colours for natural representation and also user experience more lifelike colour expressions, powered by sophisticated colour mapping.



Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV. Credit: Samsung



The new smart TV comes with in-built Voice Assistance, Universal Guide, PC Mode, Samsung TV Plus, the Auto Game Mode and with Motion Xcelerator features, the TV will be able to support faster frame transition and low latency to offer a delightful gaming experience.

It is available on Samsung stores, Amazon, and Flipkart for Rs 35,990.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in

It is basically a smart speaker with a 4-inch LED display. Users can ask Alexa for any latest updates on sports, and weather, set reminders, ask for food recipes and an even shopping list too.

Also, it has a 1.5-inch 3W front-firing speaker. Users can stream songs from Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and other music apps. And, even listen to audiobooks and podcasts, as they promise to offer a clear and crisp quality sound output.



Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. Credit: Lenovo



Also, users can control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice. Also, to ensure privacy, the Smart Clock Essential comes a mic mute toggle that electrically disconnects the microphones. It comes with 4GB RAM and 4GB storage. On the back, it has a fabric-based cover. It supports 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

It comes in two colours-- clay red and misty blue colours-- Rs 4,999.

HP Spectre 13.5 x360 and Spectre 16 series

HP earlier in the week launched Spectre 13.5 x360 and Spectre 16 laptops in India. They come in Nightfall Black with Pale Brass Accents and Nocturne Blue with celestial blue accents.

They feature a 4K OLED 100% colour calibrated display, which promises a more natural viewing experience and also, supports a 120 Hz display refresh rate for a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

The display comes with TUV Certified low blue-light filter. It has an Always-on blue light filter that provides a comfortable viewing experience. It is built right into the display, with no need to adjust settings. The display redistributes light energy to provide beautiful colour. It is also flicker-free and comes with an anti-reflection display coating.

It comes with HP GlamCam to deliver amazing video and audio call experiences. The devices come with by Intel Evo platform featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors for improved multitasking and performance.



HP Spectre 13.5 x360 and Spectre 16. Credit: HP



The HP Spectre x360 portfolio is built with AI-powered intelligent features Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice levelling, health and well-being features, AI-based privacy alert and sound enhancement for a smooth and seamless experience.

They promise to deliver up to 16 hrs of battery life and support fast charging. With just 30 minutes of charging, the devices can charge up to 50 per cent battery capacity.

Power Saver mode extends the battery life whenever there is a concern about charging accessibility

In-bag detection leveraging Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the PC’s power to avoid overheating or battery drain when put in a bag

The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 ef-0053tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will start at Rs 1,29,999 and the bigger Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will start at Rs 1,39,999.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop (UM5302)

It is touted to be the world's slimmest (14.9 mm) and lightest (1Kg) laptop with a 13-inch display. Also, it is the first laptop to feature AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU in India.

This latest Zenbook comes with US MIL-STD 810H military-grade protection for drops, vibrations, shocks, and a power button, which also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Also, ASUS has designed all the panels of the device using Magnesium -Aluminum alloy, which is much lighter than conventionally used metals and also increases durability.

Furthermore, it features ASUS AI Noise-canceling audio, which makes sure that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario. Zenbook S 13 comes in refreshing pastel colours such as aqua celadon, and ponder blue, with a new minimal ASUS monogram logo.



Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop (UM5302). Credit: Asus



And, the Zenbook S13 is equipped with a Zen-capped 180-degree hinge for flexibility with a unique chrome finish. ZenBook S 13 has an ASUS Antibacterial guard on the keyboard deck, touchpad, and palm rest

ZenBook S 13 comes with a class-leading 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen panel and 2.8K resolution. As said before, it is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 U series CPUs which promises good performance as well as efficiency. Furthermore, with AMD’s new RDNA 2 GPU architecture, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED can offer gaming-grade graphics in a never-before-seen form factor.

It has a massive large 67 WHrs battery with 65W fast charging support. Its prices start at Rs 99,990.

Syska HT350U BeardPro Trimmer

It comes with five length setting with a 2mm precision trimming. It offers flexibility to operate the trimmer using a cord or cordless options. It needs to up to six hours to get fully charged and offers 40 minutes of usage time.



Syska HT350U BeardPro Trimmer. Credit: Syska



It comes with two years warranty from the date of purchase. The product package includes one hair trimmer, charging cable, four stubble comb, a cleaning brush, a user manual and a warranty card. It costs Rs 899.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

The new Corrale straightener come with pioneering flexing copper plates which shape to gather hair, applying even heat and tension to hair strands in every pass and keeping them perfectly aligned. The company says, this process delivers enhanced styling with half the damage to users, to protect against hair breakage. Through increased control provided by the patented plates, the Dyson Corrale straightener helps prevent colour fade for colour-treated hair by reducing hairs’ exposure to excessive heat.

It comes equipped with intelligent heat control that regulates temperature 100 times per second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat. With three heat settings – 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F), the temperature options allow users to tailor the settings to suit their hair type, length and desired style.



Dyson Corrale Straightener. Credit: Dyson



The new Dyson Corrale straightener is powered by a four-cell, lithium-ion battery, which delivers the thermal performance of a corded product – with the cord-free versatility to style straight locks to curly waves. It costs Rs 38,900.

Timex x Stranger Things special edition watches

Timex in collaboration with Netflix's original Stanger Things team have come with special edition watches ahead of Season 4 Volume 2 release on July 1.

They come with authentic Stranger Things graphics across all three styles in this collection.

"Sported by Lucas Sinclair in the forthcoming season, the original Timex Camper now permeates the shadows with an ominous INDIGLO backlight and hidden image. The two digital watches, Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis, which made their first debut around the time of Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance in 1983, feature a customized alarm with the Stranger Things melody," the company said.



Special Timex Stranger Things edition watches. Credit: Timex



Key features include a stainless-steel bracelet or fabric strap, resin case and strap, INDIGLO backlight, customized alarm, and much more.

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40mm) for Rs 7,495, Timex T80 (34mm) for Rs 8,995, and Timex Atlantis (40mm) for Rs 7,495.