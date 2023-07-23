Gadgets Weekly: Vu 98 Masterpiece UHD QLED TV and more

Technology companies Sony, Vu, Vivo, and, Cornea among others, launched a new line of smartphones, smart TV speakers, earphones, and more this week (July 17-23).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Vu 98 Masterpiece TV series

It boasts a sleek, slim and lightweight design. It is made of 3000 Tensile Aerospace-grade aluminium and despite the big 98-inch screen size, it can easily be placed on the wall. It also comes with a table mount option as well.

The TV's 98-inch Ultra HD QLED large screen promises to offer an immersive viewing experience with its 1000 Nits brightness and also deliver vibrant colours and lifelike visuals through support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

It also comes with a built-in 204Watt DJ Subwoofer with a 4.1 channel speaker system and promises to deliver clear and deep audio for an immersive experience. Furthermore, the TV supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing easy pairing with external speakers for a customizable audio setup.



Vu 98 Masterpiece TV. Credit: Vu India



The new Smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 16GB storage and to deliver a better gaming experience, it supports HDR Gaming, full-array local dimming, AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rate and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

The screen comes with 100 per cent Anti-Glare and supports a 120Hz Refresh Rate so it can be placed in brightly lit, sun-lit rooms as well as rooms with spotlighting – all of it absorbed into its A+ grade black screen.

It runs on Android TV (Google) and supports all OTT apps. The company is offering the 98-inch model for Rs 6,00,000. There is also an 85-inch model which is priced at Rs 3,00,000.

Sony PlayStation 5 gets a big discount in India

For a limited time, Sony is offering Rs 7,500 PlayStation 5 console (standard disc edition only) at participating retailers starting from July 25 till August 7.



PlayStation 5 series



The PlayStation 5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer an immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, and ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games. Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.

Read more | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?



Vivo Y27

It features a 6.64-inch full HD+ (2388 × 1080p) LCD screen and also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and triple slots (for two nano SIMs and a microSD card).



Vivo Y27. Credit: Vivo India



Inside, it comes with 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core CPU, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module -- 50MP(f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP(f/2.0) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger support. It costs Rs 14,999.

Sony SRS-XB100 speaker

It is a small wireless speaker and comes with an IP67 rating. It can be taken around outdoors too.

It boasts a special Sound Diffusion Processor, which ensures the sound is far and wide, filling any space at home with immersive audio. Also, it also comes with the option to connect a second speaker for enhanced stereo sound. By linking two speakers together, users can create a dynamic audio setup that fills the space with immersive, and room-filling sound.



Sony SRS-XB100 speaker



With a full charge, it can last for up to 16 hours. The interesting thing about the new speaker is that some of the components in the body and strap are partially made from recycled plastic materials. It costs Rs 4,990.

