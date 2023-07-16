Gadgets Weekly: HP Envy x360 15 PC series and more

Technology companies Sony, Fossil, Samsung, HP and, among others, launched a new line of smartphones, earphones, watches, and more this week (July 10-16).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

HP Envy x360 15

It sports a 15.6-inch OLED touch display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio and the screen is Eyesafe certified.

It is powered by 13 Gen Intel Core i7 processors & AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 (7000 series) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and AMD Radeon graphics, Windows 11 Pro/ 11 Home. It also features a 5MP camera and IR face recognition for secure login. Add to that, it comes with Manual Camera Shutter that turns off the PC’s camera.

Also, the computer features a special emoji menu on the Keyboard with one key for faster expression.



HP Envy x360 15. Credit: HP India



With HP Presence 2.0, the laptop provides the best visual, audio, and overall experience in any environment. Users can enhance their video calls by blurring the background and replacing it with an image of their choice. The Auto Frame feature ensures that users can freely move around during video calls without losing focus. Additionally, the laptops offer light adjustment and skin color correction features, allowing users to present themselves in the best possible light regardless of the lighting conditions.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with two Thunderbolt v4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), one USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), one USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate, one HDMI 2.1, one USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate, one headphone/microphone combo, and HP USB-C Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen.

The new HP Envy X360 15 series price starts at Rs 78,999.

G-Shock’s new GM series watches

The company is bringing three new models. They come with a vibrant ion-plated metal bezel with a matte finish. The dial of the GM-2100 and GM-110 models showcase metallic vapor deposition, while the GM-5600 boasts intricate glass printing on its face.



G-Shock's new GM series watches. Credit: G-Shock



They come with a shock and magnetic (GM-110CL-6ADR) resistant rating. The watches can sustain for 200 meters. They support LED light(Super Illuminator), afterglow world time(GM-2100CL-5ADR, GM-110CL-6ADR), 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timer, and full auto-calendar (to the year 2099).

G-Shock GM-110CL-6ADR is priced at Rs 17,995, whereas G-Shock GM-2100CL-5ADR costs Rs 15995 and G-Shock GM-5600CL-3DR is available for Rs 14,995.

Fossil Barbie collection watch series

The new Watches come with Barbie-character-inspired colour way, themes. The Fossil x Barbie Collection sports Barbie's signature pink accents to delicate necklaces, rings, and earrings, showcasing the character’s trademark silhouettes and symbols.



Fossil Barbie collection watch series. Credit: Fossil



The company has also incorporated unique design elements, capturing the essence of Barbie's world and allowing fans to wear their childhood memories with pride.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 chipset

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) dynamic AMOLED Display, a 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and also comes with IP68 rating. It houses an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and dual SIM slots (in select markets), USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Pay with NFC.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger, and also supports 15 wireless charging and revere power share feature.



The new Galaxy S21 FE. Credit: Samsung



It is expected to feature a triple-camera module-- main 12MP camera (with Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.8) + 12MP Ultra Wide camera (f/2.2; Field-of-View: FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto camera ( f/2.4, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, 30X Space zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2, FOV: 80-degree).

The new Galaxy S21 FE 5G is being offered with 256 GB of memory and will be available in five colours – Navy, Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite — for Rs 49,999.

In a related development, Samsung has opened new experience store at Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad. Like in the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, the new Samsung's new premium experience store will have dedicated zones such as Samsung SmartThings and Gaming & Creativity, and more. Consumers will be able to buy almost all Samsung products such as smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and other home appliances.

One of the interesting aspects of the mall is the Galaxy workshops. Under the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program, customers will get free hands-on workshops around consumer passion points such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, and fitness. It is similar to how Apple Stores offer Today at Apple sessions.

The new experience store is spread across 3,500 sq ft of space, the store will also play host to a variety of entertainment activities with a special focus on local culture, music, and art, offering a Samsung experience customized to the city of Ahmedabad.



Samsung Inaugurates Premium Experience Store at Palladium Mall, Ahmedabad. Credit: Samsung



As part of the launch offer, Consumers visiting the store in the first week after opening will get assured gifts on purchases of INR 20,000 & above, 2X loyalty points, and Galaxy Buds2 at INR 2,999, on purchase of select Samsung products.

ViewSonic OMNI VX28 monitors

The company is offering the monitors in two sizes— 24-inch and 27-inch. They support refresh rate of up to 180Hz, and a super-fast 0.5ms (MPRT) response time, which minimizes motion blur and smearing, ensuring seamless pixel transitions.



ViewSonic OMNI VX28 monitors. Credit: ViewSonic



Also, the company offers OMNI VX28 monitors with full HD or quad HD fast IPS display options. The In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels promise to deliver true-to-life colour performance, ensuring accuracy and brightness from every angle. Also, it offers the option to control gamma adjustments offered by the latest HDR10, to deliver really good image clarity and minute details with deep contrast, rich and vibrant colours on the screen.

Depending on the size and display resolution, its price ranges between Rs 14,999 and Rs 29,000.