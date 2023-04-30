Garmin launches Forerunner 965, 265 smartwatch series in India

Garmin on Sunday (April 30) launched the new line of Forerunner 965, 265 series smartwatches in India.

The Forerunner 965 sports a titanium bezel around the edge of a 1.4-inch AMOLED-based circular display. It can deliver around 23 days of battery life under smartwatch mode, which is said to be the longest for any watch with an AMOLED display in the world.

However, if it is on GPS mode at all times, it can deliver for up to 31 hours.

On the other hand, Forerunner 265 features a smaller 1.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It can deliver up to 13 days of battery life under smartwatch mode and close to 20 hours under GPS mode.

Both the Forerunner 965 and 265 series come with Garmin Firstbeat Analytics that offer health details such as VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and more. The smartwatch also features over 30 sports profiles and a specialized triathlon mode to go beyond the usual workout.



Garmin Forerunner 965. Credit: Garmin



They also support Stamina and Acute Chronic Workload Ration features to track and help users manage their physical work throughout a run, to prevent extreme body aches or exhaustion due to overexerting too early in a run for smarter and less strenuous training.

Also, with Heart Rate Variability (HRV) sensor data, the watches can provide the most advanced analysis and metrics in the areas of stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate.

Add to that, Forerunner 965 features Wrist-Based Running Dynamics, which allows users to access detailed metrics such as stride length and vertical oscillation when using the watch in real-time, like the Running Dynamics Pod.

