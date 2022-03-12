Gear.Club Stradale coming soon to Apple Arcade

During the recently concluded Apple Spring 2022 event, the company while showing off the brand new iPhone SE (3rd Gen)'s performance, played an unreleased game. Now, the name has been revealed.

Developed by Eden Games, Gear.Club Stradale is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade soon. It is a car racing game similar to the Forza Horizon series.

It is touted to be a fun social racing game that allows players and five of their friends to get options to drive some of the most popular car brands such as Bugatti, Porsche, and McLaren.

The game is set in the picturesque Tuscany, Italy and players will move into their own villa.

There, players will have to join a club or create their own to participate in club races and events.

With every win, they get to make visual and performance improvements on their cars and expand their villa to make a name for themselves in the region.

As the reputation grows, they get resources to purchase prestigious new cars, which they can celebrate with their friends in a shared showroom.



Gear.Club Stradale is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade. Picture Credit: Apple



Players will use their best cars to make their club shine and collect rewards in the Carta Stradale race mode where they'll have to cooperate with their friends to push their club to the top of the ladder against other clubs, says the description of the Gears.Club Stradale.

French company Eden Games has been in the gaming industry for more than 25 years and some of its best work includes 'V-Rally' and 'Test Drive Unlimited' gaming titles.

For the uninitiated, Apple Arcade is now home to more than 200 premium games and with a subscription, users will get play the ad-free games and never have to make any in-app purchase to get to any level or get points. In India, Apple Arcade is available for Rs 99 per month and will be accessible on Apple devices linked to that particular ID. Also, there is Apple One bundle, which offers access to Apple Music, TV+ and iCloud+ (minimum 50GB) storage with prices starting at Rs 195/month for individuals and Rs 365/month for family (minimum 200GB iCloud+ storage).

