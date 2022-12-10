Gmail goes down for millions, Google says mitigation underway

Gmail goes down, Google says mitigation underway

IANS
  • Dec 10 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 22:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Google's Gmail service went down for millions of users globally, including in India, on Saturday evening as most of them complained about mails not being received. The company said mitigation was underway.

Google Workspace said in an update that they were experiencing an issue with Gmail service.

"Users may experience delays in email delivery. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue," said the company.

The company further said that mitigation was currently underway and "email delivery is no longer failing".

"However, the Google Engineering team is now working through the backlog of undelivered messages and expect all messages to be delivered in the next few hours," the company added.

Google, however, did not reveal the cause behind the outage.

According to website outage monitor portal Downdetector, most problems were related to receiving emails, apart from failed connections.

Both mobile app and desktop versions were affected across the world.

Google
Gmail
