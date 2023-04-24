Google Bard can now write software codes, debug

Though, a bit late in the game, Google is leaving no stone unturned to add new features to its Artificial Intelligence-powered Large Language Model (LLM) chatbot Bard to be on par with the OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Besides assisting users in breaking writer's block such as offering creative lede to a story or helping people write a formal CV or helping to create keynote presentations, Bard can even help children understand complex subjects to adults and children in simple and easily understandable terms.

Now, the search engine giant has improved Bard to help programmers write software code or even translate code from one language to another in a jiffy. It can even explain the code line-by-line to users and even help save them time to debug application software to weed out errors.

"Bard can help with programming and software development tasks, including code generation, debugging, and code explanation. We’re launching these capabilities in more than 20 programming languages including C++, Go, Java, Javascript, Python, and Typescript. And you can easily export Python code to Google Colab — no copy and paste required. Bard can also assist with writing functions for Google Sheets," Paige Bailey, Group Product Manager, Google Research.

Add to that Bard is capable of intuitively understanding a code for an application and optimise the code and making it more efficient.

Also, even if the code doesn't work as intended, users can again ask Bard to fix it and try again to execute the application code.

With this, the time taken to write and debug a code for any application or solution to the problem in the user interface of the programme or software of the client's company can be greatly reduced compared to the current procedure, which goes to several levels of checking through multiple teams of coders, testers, and debugging.

In the coming weeks and months, Google is expected to expand the availability of Bard to more global regions to test its AI chatbot model and also add new features too.

