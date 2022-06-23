Google brings Password Manager shortcut to home page on Android phones

Google brings Password Manager shortcut to home page

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 23 2022, 16:22 ist
Google's Password Manager is one most handy applications that help users log in to online accounts and other third-party apps, effortlessly with an auto-fill option.

However, to view the passwords directly, the user had to dig deep into the Settings. Now, with the latest update to the Google Play app, the Password Manager shortcut can be added to the home screen.

Here's how to bring Passwords Manager to the home screen:
Firstly, users must get their Google Play system updated to v22.18 or newer.

Then, Settings >> Privacy >> Autofill service from Google >>  tap continue >> ... Passwords >> then tap on the cog icon in the top right corner  >> scroll down >> tap Add shortcut to your home >> and confirm. 

Then, you find the dedicated 'Passwords' app with a key icon on the home screen. Users can move the app around the home screen.

With this, users will be able to easily access the Passwords whenever they'd like to log in to an online account on a friend's phone or computer without having to lose their minds to search the password manager deep in the settings.

