Google I/O 2021: Expect Android 12, new Wear OS and more

Last year, Google citing the health and safety concerns over the raging first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, cancelled the annual I/O 2020 developers conference.

In 2021, with the Covid-19 vaccination drive still in progress, the search engine giant has decided to host the virtual event. While registered software programmers will be able to access a dedicated portal for interaction with Google experts free of cost, others can look forward to Google show-casing new hardware and also reveal the latest development on Android 12 mobile OS and also related products such as Google Assistant, Maps, and other apps.

Google I/O 2021 is slated to be kicked off by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google (& Alphabet Inc) with the keynote speech at 10:30 pm IST. The event will be telecasted on Google's YouTube channel.

Here's what to expect at Google I/O 2021

The company is confirmed to announce Android 12 for mobiles. It is expected to come with a better and visually appealing user interface, new widgets, better animation and transitional effect when launching or switching apps.

Also, security will be enhanced to curb the tracking of users by apps on third-party apps and websites.

And, apps will be asked to reveal what and how much user data is being tracked and stored on Google Play Store similar to Apple's App privacy labels on Apple App Store.

Furthermore, Google will announce the roadmap of Android 12 deployment to Android phones.

Also, it is likely to announce an early public beta testing collaboration with phone-makers such OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, and others before the global roll-out, which is most likley to happen in August or in the following month.

Besides Android 12, we can expect some big announcements with regard to Wear OS for smartwatches. It should be noted that Google has completed the $2.1 billion acquisition of popular smart-wearable-maker Fitbit last year.

Word on the street is that Google is likely to announce mid-range Pixel 5a, which will be heading to India and other global emerging markets.

The new Pixel 5a is said to sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED screen. It is expected to have a punch hole 8MP wide camera on the front.

And, on the back, it is said to boast 12.2MP primary camera with a LED flash. Though there is no major upgrade, the new software optimization may improve the photography experience.

Google Pixel 5A is expected to run Android 11 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Other than Pixel 5a, Google is expected to launch Pixel Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. It is expected to boast an Active Noise Cancellation feature on par with Apple AirPod Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro.

Though Pixel 6, 6 Pro phones have been leaked in pictures on social media platforms, the devices are unlikely to reveal in this event. They are expected to be launched in October similar to Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G in 2020.

