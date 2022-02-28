Google Play Pass finally coming to India this week

Google Play Pass service has been available in several countries. It is a one-stop place to get access to exclusive apps and ad-free games, in-app purchases, and upfront payments. Now, it is finally coming to Android devices in India later this week.

Customers can try a one-month free trial and later, if interested, can subscribe for Rs 99 per month or go for the Rs 899 annual plan.

Google is also offering pre-paid one-month subscription for Rs 109. There is also a shared access scheme- Google family group. With this, a manager can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other members of the family.

As said before, Google Play Pass offers exclusive high-quality apps and games. As of now, it houses 1000 plus titles across 41 categories such as sports, puzzles, action games and more from developers across 59 countries including many from India.

Google Play Pass users will be able to get access to Jungle Adventures, World Cricket Battle 2, and Monument Valley, helpful apps like Utter, Unit Converter and AudioLab, as well as Photo Studio Pro, Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD, and many more.



Google Play Pass on Android phone. Credit: Google



"We want to deliver products and programs that the Play community - both users and developers - find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this. With the potential to access users across 90 countries, Play Pass will offer Indian developers of all types of apps and games a new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams. We are excited to partner with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love," said Aditya Swamy Director, Play Partnerships, Google.

Make sure to update your Google Play store app on the Android phone. Then, users can start their trial by simply opening the Play Store app and tapping the profile icon at the top right, and looking for 'Play Pass.'

Also, Android app and game developers can try to get their work featured on Play Pass by expressing interest on the Google website (here).

Google Play Pass video teaser:

