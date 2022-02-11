Google rolls out Android 13 Preview for developers

Search engine giant Google has released the new Android 13 Preview. It has given us a sneak peek at the new major OS update.

The Android 13 Preview is currently made available to a select group of registered developers and it has plans to bring the public beta version in April and following months, multiple improved versions will be rolled out before the final GM (Golden Master) version gets released to all in the fall, most probably in September or October.

Even the Android 12 was rolled out in October starting with Pixel phones.

Android 13: What's new in the new mobile OS?

Google hasn't fully revealed the key features of the Android 13, but it says privacy and security will be the core of the Android 12's successor.

"People want an OS and apps that they can trust with their most personal and sensitive information. Privacy is core to Android’s product principles, and Android 13 focuses on building a responsible and high-quality platform for all by providing a safer environment on the device and more controls to the user," said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, Android, Google.

It will be bringing a new Nearby Wi-Fi device permission feature for apps to manage the device's connections to nearby access points over Wi-Fi. Going forward, apps will have to ask the user's permission to connect any previously connected Wi-Fi. This way, it prevents phones from automatically connecting to untrusted Wi-Fi points, particularly in public spaces.

Also, Android 13 will be bringing a system photo picker — a standard and optimized way for users to share both local and cloud-based photos securely.



Photo Picker feature. Credit: Google



The new theme-based interface will now extend to third-party apps. Going forward, all apps' icons will be able to inherit the tint of the wallpaper and other theme preferences. Currently, this is available on Pixel phones only, but Android 13 will extend this feature to all third-party mobile brands too.

Also, those third-party apps that offer custom tiles options, can be added to Quick Settings so that they can be accessed easily from the lock screen.

Furthermore, once updated to Android 13, apps will have better animation and graphic effects.



Theme-based app icons. Credit: Google



"Android internally uses the shaders to implement ripple effects, blur, and stretch overscroll, and Android 13 enables you to create similar advanced effects for your app," Android said.

More features will be revealed with every new beta release in the coming months.



Android 13 testing and release roadmap. Credit: Android



Interested developers can register for Android 13 preview and test the new software on their device (here).

For now, only Google devices-- Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 4a-- are eligible to get Android 13 Preview.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.