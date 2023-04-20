Google to use generative AI in its ad business

Google to use generative AI in its ad business

Generative AI is a type of technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 20 2023, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 13:35 ist
Google logo. Credit: AFP File Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google plans to introduce generative artificial intelligence into its advertising business over the coming months to create "novel" advertisements, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an internal presentation.

Generative AI is a type of technology that relies on past data to create rather than identify content.

Last month, Google began the public release of its chatbot Bard, seeking users and feedback to gain ground on Microsoft Corp in the race to top the market for AI technology.

Also Read: Google to unveil Pixel Fold at I/O 2023 event

Per the presentation, advertisers can supply "creative" content such as imagery, video and text relating to a particular ad campaign, and the AI will then mix this material to generate ads based on the target audience, along with sales targets, the report said.

While there have been concerns about the wider impact of AI on issues like disinformation, phishing attempts and cybercrime, Google plans to put in guardrails to address them when it rolls out the new generative AI features, FT reported.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Technology News
Google
Alphabet Inc
Artificial Intelligence
Chatbot

Related videos

What's Brewing

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

 