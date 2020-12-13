Google will make searching for information on Covid-19 vaccines easier

Google will soon release a new feature that will make it easier to get information about authorised Covid-19 vaccines. The search engine giant will let users find a ready-made list of all vaccines approved by regulatory bodies, those available in their location and additional information about them.

Google will first roll out the feature in the United Kingdom as the government there has already approved and started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this month. As more countries begin vaccinations, the feature will be made available, according to a Financial Express report.

In a landmark step to take on the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of Pfizer’s vaccine in the country. This may mean that the US will be the next country where the feature becomes available.

This is Google’s way of battling misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines being developed for it by different pharmaceutical companies. This feature will be brandished at the top of Google.com webpage.

This is not the only step the tech giant is taking to curb fake news around Covid-19. Its video streaming platform YouTube also all claims to have only authorised information about the virus and pandemic on its information panel. This panel was viewed by users over 400 billion times.

There were reports of YouTube allowing videos on its platforms that floated misinformation and conspiracy theories related to the virus. Google recently stated that it removed as many as 700,000 videos from its platforms that had misleading information about public health. The company has committed nearly $5 million to make a Covid-19 vaccine media hub.