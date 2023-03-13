Google's budget Pixel 7a series to come with big upgrades

Despite being one of the top five major technology companies in the world, Google has failed miserably to keep key information about under-development hardware products from leaking into the media.

It has even gone to tease Pixel phones several months before the official launch. Now, in the latest instance, pictures of the unreleased Pixel 7a have surfaced online.

A Vietnamese blog has got hold of Pixel 7a photos and says, the latter looks similar to Pixel 7. Also, it will feature a premium back panel and frame around the edges.

And, compared to the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage we have seen in Pixel 6a, the successor will have 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration. Also, it will be powered by Google's latest Tensor G2, the very same chipset found in Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to come with a dual-camera module-- 64MP main sensor with 12MP ultra-wide sensor with LED flash on the back.

Also, it will feature a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display with 90 refresh rate. And, it may support 5W wireless charging, but details on the front camera and battery capacity are yet to be ascertained.

2022 was a very good year for Google, as Pixel 6a (review), Pixel 7 and 7 Pro received remarkable responses from both critics and customers around the world.

Now, there are a lot of expectations for the Pixel 7a, which is believed to launch at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The predecessor too made its debut same time last year.

If the rumoured features of Pixel 7a do turn true, Google has the potential to become a bigger player in mid-range and ultra-premium segments, which are dominated by Apple, Samsung OnePlus, and Xiaomi.

