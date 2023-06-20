International Yoga Day 2023: Here's how Apple Watch can help you do Yoga the right way

Yoga is an ancient Indian exercise that can offer profound positive effects on the physical and mental aspects of the human.

In a fast-paced world, it has become hard for people to maintain a balance of mind and body positivity. Here, Yoga can help people get over stress and fatigue.

People need not have to go to physical classes to do Yoga, as there are several mobile and watch apps to do them, but very few are good.

So, as we mark the International Day of Yoga (June 21), we have tips on how to make good use of the Apple Watch to do Yoga and perform meditation for mental wellness, the right way.

Apple Watch comes with an in-built feature to track Yoga and also with the Mindfulness feature, he/she can perform breathing exercises too.

Under the “Workout App”, users can select Yoga as an activity while performing their workout. It can track all types of yoga sessions from restorative to power vinyasa flow.

"In the present world, where everyone is losing touch with reality and grounding, Yoga plays an important role in synchronising the mind, body and breath and externally synchronising us with mother nature. The watch's yoga and workout tracking capabilities have allowed me to monitor my progress and provide personalised feedback to my students. The watch's reminders to stand and move have also been a helpful reminder to keep my body active throughout the day," said Samiksha Shetty, Co-Founder, The Moon Village Wellness.

"One of the features I love the most is the mindfulness app that encourages breathing exercises and meditation. It has helped me to manage my stress levels and stay grounded in my own practice. Overall, the Apple Watch has enhanced my personal practice and allowed me to be a better teacher and motivator for my students. I highly recommend it to any fitness enthusiast or instructor looking to track and improve their daily practice, " added Samiksha Shetty.

It is one of the best Yoga apps for Apple Watch and iPhone. It is developed by the Bengaluru-based company Parjanya founded by a couple Raksha Rao and Krishna Prasad.

It makes use of the Augmented Reality capabilities of the iPhone to ensure people perform yoga poses the right way. Also, with the Apple Watch, they can control meditation music or playlist easily with less hassle.

Read more | Prayoga: App that leverages AR tech to help you do Yoga poses, the right way

Daily Yoga: Fitness+Meditation

It offers several beginner-friendly yoga classes. Users can choose to increase flexibility, improve strength, and maintain good posture so that he/she doesn't get hurt by performing extreme bending postures. It also offers meditation classes too.

Wysa

The app comes with an emotionally intelligent chatbot that uses AI to react to the emotions he/she expresses. Users get to learn techniques that help can cope with challenges.



For additional support, the app offers guidance from qualified mental health professionals.

By leveraging behavioral techniques, mental health professionals can help the customer identify, design and work towards goals that are aligned with the true value.

Asana Rebel: Get in Shape

It is an all-in-one app. It can help the user to lose weight to build strength, from high-intensity workouts to moving meditations.



It offers short 5-minute workouts, and users can update themselves on fitness by reading articles, tracking their progress with daily challenges, get up to date with fun quizzes.

Besides workouts, it offers guided sessions on mental wellness and also supports Music for focus and calmness.

Yoga for Beginners

Some of the interesting features of this app are that it offers custom workouts to get the customer started on the yoga journey.

It also offers soothing voice guidance and music that will help clear the mind.



For beginners, they have crafted friendly yoga workouts that are easy to learn and perform. It also offers customisation option for personal yoga workouts.

With Apple Health integration, users can easily track workouts, calories and weight.

