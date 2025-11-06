<p>Bengaluru: In a major policy move aimed at inclusion, the Labour Department is preparing a Bill that provides up to 10% reservation in educational institutions and up to 5% reservation in private sector employment to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).</p>.<p>The 10% reservation in education applies to government and private institutions. The Centre’s Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act) requires “not less than 4% reservation” for persons with benchmark disabilities. It mandates “not less than 5% reservation” in government higher education institutions.</p>.<p>However, there are no such quotas for PwDs in the private sector. According to population projections for 2025, Karnataka has over 20 lakh PwDs.</p>.<p>“This project is close to my heart. They (PwDs) also have a fundamental right. While Article 14 guarantees equality to everyone, Articles 16 (1) and (4) mandate equal opportunities in public employment and allows quota for disadvantaged groups. Article 41 directs the state to secure the right to work, education and public assistance for PwDs. There must be an administrative framework where will they fit in,” Labour Minister Santosh Lad said.</p>.<p><span class="italic">DH</span> has accessed the concept note, which will be discussed in the Cabinet on Thursday. After an approval, the Bill will be prepared, and may be tabled in the Winter Session of the Legislature.</p>.<p>“According to the minister’s directions, the Bill is being prepared and is currently in the draft stage. The Bill will be a first-of-its-kind state-specific legislation to protect the interests of PwDs. It will be submitted to the government shortly,” G Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner, told DH.</p>.'Neither a burden nor inflationary': Siddaramaiah defends Karnataka's guarantee schemes.<p>Manjunath said they were also looking into the best practices across the globe regarding reservations for PwDs, which could be incorporated in the Bill.</p>.<p>The legislation may mandate a carry forward set-up for educational institutions, where seats will be carried forward up to three years if there are no suitable candidates. After that, it is expected to revert to 10%.</p>.<p>According to the concept note, the Bill may mandate publication and accessible equal employment opportunity policies on the employer’s website, ensuring prospective PwD employees to have access to the same.</p>.<p>Officers of the Department of Labour, Factories and Boilers and other authorities of the line department shall act as inspectors-cum-facilitators to enforce the bill<br />provisions.</p>.<p>Studies by the International Labour Organisation highlight that organisations with inclusive hiring policies report 30% higher employee retention and increased innovation. Including PwDs in the workforce is expected to increase productivity, and add up to 3-5% to state<br />GDP.</p>.<p>If these changes are implemented, the Labour Department feels Karnataka will be the first Indian state to fully comply with United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), which India ratified in 2007.</p>