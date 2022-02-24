iQOO 9 5G: First impression

Vivo subsidiary iQOO earlier this week launched the new iQOO 9 series in India.

The iQOO 9 series come in three models-- iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 39,999.

DH has received the standard iQOO 9 Legend edition review unit. As the naming convention suggests, it comes with better hardware than the SE, but watered down compared to the 9 Pro. Here's our initial impression of the new iQOO 9

Design and display

To mark the official partnership between BMW Motorsport and iQOO, the latter is offering the Legend series. I have to say, the new iQOO 9 is an instant head-turner. It features a visually appealing shell sporting an AG glass in ivory white shade with a trademark black-red-blue colourway racing stripe on the right side. Also, the matte finish makes the device repel the fingerprint smudges.

The company also offers an Alpha colour variant with black and grey colourway with diagonal stripes. It too looks good and I am pretty sure most of the Batman fans, who crave devices with a dark matte finish, will love it.



iQOO 9 comes with a high-quality AMOLED display. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a 6.56-inch full HD+ (2376 ×1080p) 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with in-screen fingerprint sensor and in the brief time, I spent with the device, iQOO 9 works fast in terms of recognising the impression and unlocking the screen. But, need to see whether it will maintain consistency at least during the week-long review period.



Photography hardware

The new iQOO 9 houses a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (IMX598 sensor, f/1.79, Gimbal stabilization) backed by 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and 50mm 13MP (f/2.46) portrait snapper with 2x optical zoom, LED flash on the back.



iQOO 9 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



And, on the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera for selfies and video chat.



iQOO 9 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



I took some sample photos with iQOO 9 in our office garden. As you can see from the three sample pictures, the device has managed to capture a lot of details. But, we need to explore how well it will fare during low-light and night conditions. Also, I will test the ultra-wide-angle and also see how well the VIS 5-axis video stabilisation feature will help in capturing stable and high video on the device.



iQOO 9 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Processor configuration

The device comes with Qualcomm's 5nm class Snapdragon 888+ octa-core CPU backed by Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1; expandable) and Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

The device has so far worked smoothly in terms of opening apps, loading camera apps, but have to see how it will fare while playing games such as Asphalt 9: Legend series. Do come back with the full review next week.



iQOO 9 Legend Edition. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As far as the battery is concerned, it comes with a 4,350mAh capacity with support for 120W ultra-fast flash charging. It is said to take just 18 minutes to fully charge the device from zero to 100 per cent.

The company is offering the device in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128 storage and 12GB + 256GB storage(UFS 3.1) -- for Rs 42,990 and Rs 46,990, respectively.

