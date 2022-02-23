iQOO 9, 9 SE, 9 Pro series smarphones launched in India

Emerging smartphone-maker iQoo on Wednesday (23 February) launched the new iQoo 9 smartphone series in India.

The new iQoo 9 comes in three variants-- a regular iQoo 9, affordable iQoo 9 SE, and a top-end iQoo 9 Pro.

The iQoo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ (3200 x 1440p) curved E5 LTPO AMOLED display and in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It supports HDR10+, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, and offers a peak brightness of 1500 nits.

Under-the-hood, 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core CPU, Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, and a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W ultra-fast flash charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.75, 1/1.57-inch Samsung GN5 sensor, gimbal stabilization, LED flash) + 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide ( with Samsung GN5 sensor, f/2.27) + 16MP 60mm equivalent portrait camera (f/2.23, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom, 30x digital zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera.

The new iQoo 9 Pro is priced at Rs 64,990 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 69,990 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It comes two colours- Legend and Dark Cruise.



The new iQOO 9 series. Credit: iQOO India



The regular iQoo 9 comes with a 6.56-inch full HD+ (2376 ×1080p) 10-bit AMOLED display with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Snapdragon 888+ octa-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12, triple-camera module--48MP (IMX598 sensor, f/1.79, Gimbal stabilization) + 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 50mm 13MP (f/2.46) portrait snapper with 2x optical zoom, LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front and a 4350mAh battery with support for 120W ultra-fast flash charging.

The iQoo 9 comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 42,990 and Rs 46,990. It will be available in two colours- Legend and Alpha.

The low-end iQoo 9 features a 6.62-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, in-display fingerprint sensor, 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, Adreno 660 GPU, dual-SIM slot, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/ 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, triple-camera module--main 48MP (IMX598 sensor, f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 13MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor(f/2.2 aperture, 2.5cm macro option) + 2MP (f/2.4) mono camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP (f/2.0) camera on the front, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W superfast flash charging.

The company is offering iQOO 9 SE in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 33,990 and Rs 37,990. It comes in two colour options- Sunset Sierra and Space Fusion.

Prospective buyers can pre-order iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 from 23 February and 2nd Mar 2022 for iQOO 9 SE on Amazon and iQOO website from 2 March onwards. Buyers with ICICI credit/debit cards can avail of discounts of Rs 6,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 3,000, respectively on iQoo phones with EMI plans.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.