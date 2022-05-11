It's curtains for iPod, as Apple discontinues iconic music player

After dominating the market for decades, the iconic Apple iPod that revolutionised the multi-media player industry will soon be history.

Apple on Tuesday (May 10) announced that it has stopped the production of the iPod Touch (7th Gen) and there won't be any new edition of iPod of any type.

The iconic iPod, which was launched in October 2001, was the company's best-selling and cash cow for almost a decade. At its peak in 2008, Apple sold more than 51.8 million iPod units around the world.

At the start, iPod had a small form factor and big storage capacities of 5GB and 10GB.

With the display and round navigation dial, it was easy even for a rookie to get the hang of the user interface, and most importantly, they could store thousands of songs and even fit in any pant pocket and listen to the music hands-free.

This ingenious design actually killed Sony's own iconic Walkman music player, which had a bulky design to play cassettes and CDs. Even Microsoft's Zune player and other contemporary players of that time, just couldn't compete with iPod.

Over the two decades, it saw few design changes. Some of them include the tiny iPod Shuffle, which was the size of a thumb, iPod mini, and the beautiful iPod Nano, which had a speaker and display too. I still own the latter and is in good condition.



Apple iPod Nano. Credit: Apple



Unfortunately, Apple discontinued both the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano series in 2017. If you own any of those two units, you won't be able to get them repaired.

Apple, though continued the iPod legacy with the Touch series, the launch iPhone in 2007 and later iterations over the last decade, had an effect on the former. Since iPhones had larger memory to store music and people didn't see a need to own a separate device to play just the music and play small games.

Here are details of quarterly shipments of Apple's three most popular devices from 2006 to 2018 (Credit: Statistica)

Since 2007, Apple has refreshed iPod seven times and the last we saw was iPod Touch (7th Gen) in 2019. As they say, everything has to come to an end one day. And, 2022 will mark the end of the Apple iPod era.

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impact more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



Apple iPod Touch (7th Gen). Credit: Apple



“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to the HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Apple enthusiasts can still buy the iPod Touch (7th Gen) in Apple Stores and at authorized retail shops, but only till the stocks last.

