January 2023: Top phones launching this month

Usually, in the first month of the year, there is very less activity in the mobile industry. But, due to Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns in 2020, some companies, in a bid to make up for lost time and revenue, started their campaign quite early in January.

This year too, January is jam-packed with a line of new smartphones ranging from budget to premium categories.

OnePlus 11 5G

In December 2022, OnePlus announced to host a global event to showcase the new OnePlus 11 5G at New Delhi on February 7, 2023. However, later revealed that it will first showcase the OnePlus 11 5G in China on January 4.

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to feature a Hasselblad camera system and also bring back the trademark alert slider. Also, it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Must read | OnePlus 11 5G to be showcased first in China



OnePlus 11 5G launch teaser. Credit: OnePlus India



Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series

Xiaomi is bringing a three variants--- regular Redmi Note 12, a standard Redmi Nore 12 Pro, and a premium Redmi Note 12 Pro+-on January 5, 2023.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is said to be the photography hardware. It is expected to come with a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera along with a 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP snapper on the front.

And, it would come with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support. It is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro will be similar to the Plus model, both in terms of hardware and design, but differ in a few aspects. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, 16MP front camera, triple camera module-- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash on the back, 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support and the rest is expected to be the same as the premium model.

Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus are said to support 5G cellular service in India.

Whereas the regular Redmi Note 12 is concerned, it is said to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, 128GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, dual-camera module-- main 48MP + 2MP macro sensor- with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

Realme 10 series

The new Realme phone is expected to make its debut in January. It is said to feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 cover.

Not just a smartphone, it’s an ultimate weapon to conquer the battlefield. It’s time to stay ahead of the game with #realme10

The terminator is coming! Know more: https://t.co/TmbO9JMngy#StayTuned #EpicPerformanceNewVision pic.twitter.com/i01TjkXDWB — realme (@realmeIndia) December 30, 2022

Inside, it may come with a Mediatek Helio G99 octa-core processor, Android 13-based RealmeUI, up to 8GB RAM, a dual-camera module-- 50MP+2MP-- with LED flash on the back, an 16MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger support.

iQOO 11 series

The company is hosting an event on January 10 to unveil the new iQOO 11 series. It is said to be offered in two variants-- iQOO 11 and 11 Pro. The former is said to feature a flat display panel and the latter will have a curved screen that cascades up to the middle of the frame on the left and right sides.

Smooth just became smoother! The all new E6 Amoled Display provides high performance with less power consumption, saving up to 13% more than the E5! Now get better clarity, vivid details & natural transition between bright & dark.#iQOO11 5G launches on 10th Jan on @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/kaYkNnVOrr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) December 30, 2022

Inside, both devices will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Also, the regular iQOO 11 will come with a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W charger.

On the other hand, the 11 Pro will have a 4,800mAh battery with 200W super fast charger support.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.