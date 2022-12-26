OnePlus 11 5G to be showcased first in China next month

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 26 2022, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 18:46 ist

OnePlus earlier in the month revealed it will unveil the next generation OnePlus 11 5G series in New Delhi on February 7. 

But, the company actually has scheduled to host an event in China next month on January 4 to showcase the OnePlus 11 5G. The teasers were released on Weibo, China's Twitter equivalent social media platform. And, unfortunately, Weibo is not accessible to view from India and the screenshots of the invites made it to the web just hours ago.

OnePlus has even confirmed that the 11 5G will come with minimum of 12GB (up to 16GB) LPDDR5X RAM with up to 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage.

Also, the premium device will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset to date.

As per the photo teaser, the OnePlus 11 5G series will have an all-new primary triple-camera module on the back. It will be tuned by the Hasselblad camera system. Also, it will have super fast charger support too.


OnePlus 115G launch teaser. Credit: OnePlus India

And, OnePlus has confirmed to bring the iconic alert slider back to the OnePlus premium, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 10 series.

It is believed that the Chinese OnePlus 11 5G series will come with Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and for the global regions, the device will run OxygenOS 13.

One of the highlights of the OnePlus 11 5G is said to be an all-new green colour variant, which is expected to come with a premium frosted glass finish. The other model will be black with the trademark sandback finish, which we have seen since the very first OnePlus phone. 

Besides OnePlus 11 5G series, the company has confirmed to bring the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and some accessories too. 

