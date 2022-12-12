Redmi Note 12 series with 200MP camera set to launch in India on this day

After several days of teasing, Xiaomi's Redmi on Monday (December 12) announced to launch of the much-awaited Redmi Note 12 series early next year in India.

Redmi Note 12 series is said to come in three variants-- a regular Redmi Note 12, a standard Redmi Nore 12 Pro, and a premium Redmi Note 12 Pro+-- on January 5, 2023.

In a bid to keep the buzz alive around the device till D-day, the company has revealed the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will boast 200MP main camera. It will be the first phone to feature such photography hardware at least in India.

Also, word on the streets is that the device may come with two other sensors--8MP ultra-wide camera along with a 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back and a 16MP snapper on the front. And, it would come with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 octa-core processor, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 12-based MUI 13 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger support. It is said to sport a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display.



Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to come with the 200MP camera. Credit: Redmi India



On the other hand, the Redmi Note 12 Pro too will have similar to the Plus model, both in terms of hardware and design, but differ in a few aspects. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, 16MP front camera, triple camera module-- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP with LED flash on the back, 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support and the rest is expected to be the same as the premium model.

Both the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus are said to support 5G cellular service in India.

Whereas the regular Redmi Note 12 is concerned, it is said to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, 128GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, dual-camera module-- main 48MP + 2MP macro sensor- with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

