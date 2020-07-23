Jio tops Trai's 4G chart with 16.5 mbps download speed in June

Jio tops Trai's 4G chart with 16.5 mbps download speed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 20:17 ist
An advertisement for Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit which has topped TRAI's 4G speed chart. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Jio topped 4G speed chart with an average download speed of 16.5 megabits per second (mbps) in June, while Vodafone and Idea led in terms of upload speed, according to Trai data.

Idea followed Jio in download speed chart with 8 mbps speed, the latest data published on Trai's Myspeed portal showed.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) recorded average download speed of 7.5 mbps and 7.2 mbps on 4G network of Vodafone and Bharti Airtel, respectively, in June.

For upload speed, Vodafone and Idea led the chart with speed of 6.2 mbps each. Jio and Airtel recorded average upload speed of 3.4 mbps each.

Download speed helps in accessing messages, pictures, videos, etc., sent by others, while upload speed helps subscribers in sending messages, pictures, etc., to their contacts.

Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile business, but the companies continue to report their 4G speed details separately due to pending business integration.

The data speed of telecom operators' networks showed increase in June after plummeting to their lows in March-April period.

During the lockdown period, Jio's download speed touched a low of 13.3 mbps, Vodafone fell to 5.6 mbps, Airel 5.5 mbps and Idea 5.1 mbps. 

