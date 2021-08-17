JioPhone Next features surface online ahead of launch

In June, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani announced to bring the JioPhone Next, an affordable mobile series developed in collaboration with Google on September 10.

With more than three weeks left before the formal launch, specifications of the JioPhone Next have surfaced online.

XDA Developers Forum's editor Mishaal Rahman has got hold of the JioPhone Next's product document and has uncovered some hardware details of the device.

The upcoming JioPhone Next will come with an HD ( 1440x720p) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset with 2GB RAM, Android 11 Go Edition OS, 13MP main camera on the back, and an 8MP snapper for selfies on the front.

Going by the specification, JioPhone Next will be priced anywhere between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.



Reliance JioPhone Next's camera features. Credit: Google



Considering how subsidized the current crop of JioPhones is being offered in the market, the new mobile is likely to be offered with lucrative data and voice call bundles to make it more accessible to consumers with a tight budget, particularly in rural areas of India.

