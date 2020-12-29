Lava to bring ‘Made in India’ phone next week

It's been a little over a month since Micromax made a come back with a locally made 'In' mobile series and now, another former popular indigenous handset brand Lava International Ltd has announced to bring its own 'Made -in-India' phone next week.

Lava took to Twitter to reveal the new smartphone teaser with jingoistic hashtags-- #AbDuniyaDekhegi #ProudlyIndian. It is scheduled to make the debut on January 7.

There is no word on specifications of the upcoming Lava smartphone, but it should be noted that the company, earlier in the year in July had invited students and fans for the contest with job opportunities in addition to cash rewards to design a smartphone with guidance from the company's experts.

Now, it looks like Lava is ready with a new smartphone designed, and developed by qualified local talent.

Earlier, Indian brands just used to import fully assembled phones and market them. But, since the advent of Chinese phone-makers such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus entered the market in 2014, the Indian counterparts just couldn't compete with the cheap but affordable rival branded phones.

Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.#AbDuniyaDekhegi#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ERX8Sy9ani — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

However, things took a turn this year. the anti-China sentiment was at an all-time high in mid-2020 due to the unprovoked attack by the People's Liberation Army of China against the Indian Army at Galwan Valley. Unfortunately, 20 of our soldiers died, while the neighbouring communist country is said to have suffered more casualties.

Though the anti-China sentiment has toned down on social media platforms, Lava and even Micromax and Samsung, who make their phones locally, have a lot of opportunities in terms of marketing to improve phone unit sales.

