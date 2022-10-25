macOS Ventura released: Key features you should know

Along with the new iPadOS 16, Apple released the new macOS 13.0 Ventura to all eligible Macs.

The new macOS comes with a lot of new features including a stage manager, security improvements, weather & clock apps, a continuity camera, a spotlight, promises enhanced gaming experiences, and more.

List of Mac devices eligible for macOS Ventura:

Apple iMac (2017 and newer models), iMac Pro (2017 and newer models), MacBook Air (2018 and newer models), MacBook Pro (2017 and newer models), Mac Pro (2019 and newer models), MacBook (2017 and newer models), Mac mini (2018 and newer models), and Mac Studio (2022)

Here are the key features of macOS Ventura:

Spotlight: This is the new feature that can help users find images in Photos, or in Messages, or in Notes, the Finder, and the web right from Spotlight. Also, users can even utilise the Live Text to search for an image or video based on text inside it. And, Visual Look Up can now recognize animals, birds, insects, statues, and even more landmarks.

Stage Manager: With this users can multitask and get things done with ease. He/she can resize windows to look the way they want. This feature automatically organises the apps and windows in a single view on any Mac, so users can stay focused while easily moving between tasks.

Continuity Camera: With this feature, Mac owners can use iPhones as webcam. Users just have to bring iPhone close to the Mac and it automatically switches to the iPhone as the camera input. And it works wirelessly, so there’s nothing to plug in.



The new macOS Ventura brings the camera continuity feature to Macs. Credit: Apple



Shared Tab Groups on Safari: With this feature, users can share tabs and bookmarks, send messages and start FaceTime right from Safari. This will come in handy for multiple uses. For instance, if you are planning a trip with friends or shopping for a couch with your spouse, you can share all the tabs in one place. And when they find something interesting, they can add tabs too.

iCloud Shared Photo Library: With this feature, users can allow up to six family members to access photos within the group and also have the privilege to edit and edit photos anytime and anywhere. Also, the Camera app will offer a direct storage option to automatically move the image to the shared library soon after capturing the photo.

Family Sharing: With this feature, users can easily set up Apple devices for their children to control and set preferences for age‑appropriate media, Screen Time, location sharing, and more.

Message recall: With the new update, users will be able to recall a sent text, edit it and then resend it again as a new message. That’s not all; users can undo recently deleted messages and recover them.

Passkeys: It is said to be unique digital keys that are easy to use, more secure, never stored on a web server, and stay on the device so hackers can’t steal them in a data breach or trick users into sharing them. It will be replacing the passwords and instead use Touch ID or Face ID for biometric verification, and iCloud Keychain to sync across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV with end-to-end encryption. They will also work across apps and the web and users can sign in to websites or an app on non-Apple devices using just their iPhone.

Add to that, macOS security is getting stronger and making Mac more resistant to attack with new tools such as Rapid Security Response, which works between normal updates to easily keep security up to date.

Gaming to get better in Apple M silicon-based Macs: The new macOS Ventura is bringing new technologies like Metal 3 that will make good use of the propritary hardware in Mac to deliver faster performance, more responsive gaming experience, and richer graphics in games.

Also, later in the year, Apple will be bringing a new Freeform feature. With this, users can host group video conferences and host project meetings with a presentation-sharing feature. Here, all the invites can brainstorm with colleagues, share a link, and start working together instantly. As others add their thoughts, users can see changes on the canvas in real time.

Also, the previously used app will be visible right behind the one users are currently working on. This way, the users don’t lose track of their work.

Here's how to install macOS Ventura on your Apple Mac:

Just go to your System Settings. Then, click General in the sidebar, and tap on Software Update on the right. If there is a new update, click the Update Now or Upgrade Now button to install it

