Microsoft commits to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

Microsoft in 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

Nintendo said the Microsoft announcement was true but declined to comment further

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Dec 07 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 12:40 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the gaming title "Call of Duty" to Nintendo platforms, the chief executive officer of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The agreement will bring the popular first-person shooter series from Activision Blizzard to Nintendo game consoles for the first time.

Nintendo said the Microsoft announcement was true but declined to comment further.

The announcement comes after Microsoft's planned $69 billion acquisition of the "Call of Duty" maker raised concern among regulators that the deal could stifle competition.

Microsoft competes with Sony Group Corp and Nintendo in the global video game industry, which saw strong growth in recent years with people spending more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Microsoft
video games
Nintendo

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Leopard sighting? Don’t panic

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

 