Missed group WhatsApp call? You can now join in late

The users can also drop off or rejoin a group call as long as the call is still going on

  • Jul 19 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 22:27 ist
The company has also created a call info screen that will allow users to see who is already on the call and who has been invited but not yet joined. Credit: Reuters Photo

WhatsApp on Monday said that it is introducing a feature to allow users to join a group call even after it has started. 

The company has also created a call info screen that will allow users to see who is already on the call and who has been invited but not yet joined. 

The new feature is set to be rolled out from Monday. 

