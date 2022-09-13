Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Ultra 5G launched in India

Motorola on Tuesday (September 13) launched two new premium phones Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion in India.

The Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch full HD+ 10-bit OLED screen with an endless edge display design. It supports HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It features dual-SIM slots, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, an IP52 dust-and water-splash resistant rating and the display panel is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it is powered by a 5nm class Snapdragon 888 plus octa-core processor with Adreno 660 GPU, Android 12 OS, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charger support.



Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. Credit: Motorola



It boasts a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.55-inch OV50A sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 13MP ultra-wide camera (also supports the

macro option, f/2.2) and 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP front camera (auto-focus and f/2.45). It costs Rs 42,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 39,999.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion vs competition

It will be up against the Google Pixel 6a (review), Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (review), Galaxy S21 FE (review), and Apple iPhone 11 (review), among others.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) OLED screen with a 53-degree curved Endless Edge display design, and IP52 dust-and water-splash resistant rating. It supports HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, offers peak brightness up to 1250 nits, and 1500Hz instant touch sampling rate. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and it also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and features dual-SIM slots.

Inside, it comes 4nm class 3.2GHz Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core CPU with Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 (guaranteed to get three updates Android 13, 14 15 and four years of security software support), and a 4610mAh battery with 125W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging.



Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Credit: Motorola India



The highlight of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the photography hardware. It boasts a triple-camera with a whopping main 1/1.22-inch 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor (f/1.95, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by a 50MP ultra-wide 117-degree ultra-wide camera ( 2.5cm macro, f/2.2) and 12MP telephoto camera (with Sony IMX663 sensor, f/1.6, support 2X optical zoom) with LED flash on the back. It promises crisp and detailed photos in light conditions and also can record high resolution 8K video at 30fps (frames per second), and 4K HDR+ videos as well

On the front, it features 60MP (Ov60a sensor) and is capable of capturing good quality selfies in any environment. It costs Rs 59,999. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 54,999.

Must read | Android 13: Key features you should know about Google's latest mobile OS

Both devices support 13 5G bands. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are expected to start offering super fast 5G cellular service in the coming months in India. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra vs competition

It will be up against the OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy S22 (review), Realme GT 2 Pro (review), Apple iPhone 13(review), and iPhone 12(review) series among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.